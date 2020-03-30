The number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia is up to 1,020, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest numbers, updated on the VDH’s website Monday, also show six cases in Harrisonburg and five in Rockingham County.
The new numbers also show that 136 people have been hospitalized with 25 deaths. The number of people tested continued to climb, now at 12,038.
On Sunday, the VDH reported that 890 had tested positive for the virus.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing and social distancing are recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
