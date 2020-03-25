Cases of COVID-19 in the state of Virginia jumped by over 100 on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.
The website, which updates its numbers every day around noon, is now reporting 391 cases, up from Tuesday’s update of 290.
According to the VDH site, there are 59 hospitalizations and 5,370 Virginians have been tested.
According to Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, the total number of coronavirus cases in Harrisonburg rose to four on Wednesday, which brought the total number in the city-county to six, with two now identified in Rockingham County.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing is recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
Rockbridge County, also part of the Central Shenandoah Health District, has one reported case, according to the VDH website.
The Lord Fairfax Health District, which includes the northern section of the Shenandoah Valley, has three reported cases in Shenandoah County and two in Frederick County, according to the website.
