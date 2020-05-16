Going in for a routine hygiene appointment at a dentist's office will look a little different across the commonwealth these days.
Dr. Caitlin Batchelor, of Caitlin Batchelor Dentistry in Harrisonburg, was able to reopen her practice on May 1 after Gov. Ralph Northam lifted the ban on elective surgeries and allowed doctors, dentists and veterinarians to resume seeing patients on a non-emergency basis.
As restrictions began to rollback, Batchelor, along with many other Virginia dentists, were met with weeks of backlogged appointments, obstacles to obtain necessary personal protective equipment and a need for a plan on how to move forward.
“As all of us dental practices in Virginia and the Harrisonburg area start to consider reopening, I know everybody's doing so at a different pace based on their ability to acquire the necessary PPE, their patient needs, their office needs, staff needs and that sort of thing,” Batchelor said. “So I think it's varying a lot from dentist to dentist from what I hear, and in our office we're going pretty slowly, too.”
Batchelor said her practice is only seeing a few patients a day, a change from the typical 20-25.
By starting slow, Batchelor said her practice will eventually get a little bit more busy once it is comfortable doing so, adding that it has all the proper procedures and precautions in place to be successful.
“All the dentists in the area that I've spoken to are working hard to try to comply best with the American Dental Association's return-to-practice guidelines, which also follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and the Virginia Department of Health guidelines,” she said. “We're definitely looking at all of those guidelines as we consider procedures, as patients come back to the office.”
Some of those guidelines include screening before an appointment, temperature checks, wearing face masks and patients waiting in their vehicles instead of lobby areas before an appointment, according to Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds, Virginia Dental Association president.
Since reopening, Reynolds said it has been a learning curve as dental practices incorporate new protocols, such as limiting the way patients are seen and the number of patients seen at any given time.
“Change is difficult, but my team has been amazing so they have been working together, I think, to make this experience as great as it can be,” Reynolds said.
When patients go to a dentist office for their scheduled appointment, Reynolds said patients can expect to be screened over the phone when confirming their appointment and again when arriving. Patients can also expect to make payments through a payment portal online and access any paperwork online as well.
Patients should also be prepared to see workers wearing disposable gowns, face shields, special masks worn under face shields, eye protection and head coverings.
“We look very different,” Reynolds said. “We’ve always been pretty amazing at infection control at dentistries anyway, it’s just a part of what we do, so it’s just enhanced.”
Patients will also have to wear a face masks when in a dentist office.
Getting an appointment, however, may take a few weeks due to a backlog of non-emergency appointments.
“It is challenging trying to figure out how to bring patients back and who should be seen first and trying to prioritize that as well,” Batchelor said.
Her practice is looking at nearly 150 appointments that were missed due to Northam’s mandate while working with a schedule of seeing two to three patients a day.
As Batchelor is able to see more patients when safe, Batchelor said it was important for the community to know that safety has been her practices’ top priority.
“I think safety in this time is always a fragile thing, but the dental offices are doing everything that we can do to keep everyone safe when patients come for their appointments,” she said.
