Localities, first responders, hospitals and businesses nationwide are having trouble securing personal protective equipment.
Valley residents have stepped up to provide PPE to those who need it, such as poultry workers.
Virginia Mennonite Missions had made or located 1,525 masks and given them to poultry workers in four plants as of Friday, according to Lynn Suter, the director of operations.
She said the organization had an initial goal of 1,700 masks and does not know exactly how many people have contributed to the push, though many area residents have made masks for poultry workers, including those in the Old Order community.
According to Suter, Virginia Mennonite Missions learned of the need for masks at poultry plants when a member of the faith community who works at a plant got sick.
She declined to say which plant or identify the person in case it could impact their employment.
Hobey Bauhan, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation, helped connect VMM with four poultry plants in the area, according to Suter, who declined to name the plants.
“What they’re doing is extraordinary,” Bauhan said in a Thursday interview. “It’s so appreciated.”
He said an increasing number of manufacturers are retooling to make PPE.
“I think [the ability for plants to get PPE] is getting better and better as time goes on,” Bauhan said.
In the meantime, though, groups like VMM continue to make masks.
"We feel really pleased that in a week to 10 days we were able to meet this gap in supply," Suter said in a Sunday interview.
Suter said she expects to pick up and deliver 400 more masks to poultry plants early in the week.
"It was a lot of pent up desire to help and people just really responded quickly and generously," she said.
