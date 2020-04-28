As the sun set on Thursday, millions began to observe Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, but with the appearance of the new moon, Muslims could not congregate at mosques for communal prayer or perform the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca as per centuries of tradition.
Forced to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, away from the mosque and their congregation, many Muslims are converting rooms in their home into makeshift centers of prayer to maintain the familiar spirit of Ramadan with their loved ones.
“Ramadan is a month where we see our community and experience togetherness the most out of the whole year. I think it’s the most difficult thing to try and still experience that sense of community while self-isolating,” said Harrisonburg resident Malak Bani-Hani. “We’re trying our best to bring the most amount of Ramadan spirit home, by decorating our house more than usual and by praying at home together.”
Under different circumstances, she would go to the mosque every night during Ramadan to share iftars, meals eaten after sunset, and join others in the optional evening prayer of rest and relaxation, tarawih. Those moments spent with the community are Bani-Hani’s favorite part of Ramadan, but she said dedicating a space in the home for family prayer brings her a sense of peace while the community is isolated.
During the last week of February, Saudi Arabian authorities banned foreign visitors from congregating at Mecca and Medina, the two holiest Muslim sites, and all prayer was banned at the corresponding mosques on March 20. The Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca is an annual tradition and pillar of the faith meant to clean one’s soul of sin.
According to The Associated Press, Saudi Arabia did not extend similar measures during the 1918 flu epidemic.
On Country Club Road in Harrisonburg, The Islamic Association of the Shenandoah Valley, the only mosque in the Shenandoah Valley, sits empty, entrance barred. Since March 22, the building has closed its doors and remained barren of worshippers to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandates and promote the safety of its congregation.
Some families and friends have turned to online resources like Zoom, Facebook and WhatsApp to bridge the feeling of isolation. The mosque’s youth group hosted a Zoom meeting on April 17 to virtually meet up before Ramadan, but association founding member Ehsan Ahmed said no one was prepared for such a sudden shutdown, and hosting virtual prayers is impossible.
“We here in this community, unfortunately, we were not really prepared for this thing. Plus, we have congregational prayers at night, every night, where the Quran is recited during the prayers, and it is really difficult to do it online. … Technically speaking, it was not really possible unless we had a really elaborate setup,” he said.
No longer needing to excuse oneself from work or class for midday prayer, an unexpected benefit for Muslims observing Ramadan during the pandemic is the disappearance of everyday interruptions.
“One of the main goals of Ramadan is to remove any distractions from our lives so that our sole focus is on strengthening our relationship with Allah. It’s kind of a bittersweet moment that our schools and work are closed, but at the same time, we have more time now to read more Quran and focus on each of our relationships with Allah,” Bani-Hani said.
Syed Ali lives in Staunton, 30 minutes away from the mosque, but every year he and his family took the trip to Harrisonburg during Ramadan for the iftar celebration. To maintain a sense of normalcy for his three children, the family has styled a spare room into a mosque with shimmering stars of string lights in a teal, tasseled sky above a paper temple surrounded by golden prayer pillows and decorative lights.
“As adults, we really don’t need this type of stuff to pretend a place [is] a mosque. I mean, adults can turn any room into a mosque and just pray, but we just wanted to make something more fun and exciting for kids because they’re just going to be home because they’re just not used to this,” Ali said.
Muslims will continue fasting from dawn to dusk every day until the evening of May 23, Eid al-Fitr, the Festival of Breaking the Fast. Normally, Eid is celebrated with feasts and celebrations, gifts and gatherings. Ali said Eid is a day of fun and giving thanks, similar to Christmas for Christians. He is sad this year’s celebrations will lack the energy, but he will continue observing the occasion with his family as they usually do, now just indoors and alone.
“It’s going to be less exciting, definitely. Just imagine on Christmas if you can’t go to church or can’t have presents or can’t go out, just can’t do anything, can’t feed the family. It’s going to be the same impact without going to the mosque and without praying and meeting with friends and family,” Ali said. “We’re going to have some presents for kids, but it’s not going to be a lot of excitement. But it’s a new thing for all of us so we’re going to try to make it as exciting as possible.”
Lazgeen Almufty, who goes by Max Tahir, said his family traditionally breaks their fast at home, so the prominent impact on Ramadan for them has been on companionship and financial ability to splurge on the children’s gifts come Eid. Still, he said a silver lining of the pandemic to contrast the physical distancing has been the emotional solidarity.
With extended family across the country and some in major metropolitan areas such as Washington, D.C., and New York City, Almufty said communication has increased and everyone is sending supplies and positive messages back and forth to overcome this hardship together.
“We are checking more because where before it was — you know they were OK, we’re OK, they’re OK type of thing, so it was just occasional. Now, it’s more we make a conscious effort to communicate and make sure they’re still OK and they do the same thing,” he said.
Overall, Ramadan is about prayer, fasting and giving thanks, so Ahmed said transitioning to observing the holiest month in isolation is a burden everyone is willing to overcome together, in order to once again come together safely in the future.
“Everyone fully understands the situation right now. As a Muslim, we feel the human life and the protection of your own life and everybody around you is really more important than having congregational prayers,” Ahmed said. “It’s not unique to Muslims. Everyone is affected by that. I strongly feel that as human beings, as human society, we will come out of it.”
