As Rockingham County recorded its single deadliest day during the pandemic, vaccinations began at Bridgewater Retirement Community Wednesday.
But across the rest of the state, the rollout of the vaccine at other nursing homes continued slowly.
Over the state line, West Virginia has vaccinated nearly 2% of its population, while Virginia is at 0.55%, according to state health department data.
West Virginia was allotted 109,700 doses and administered nearly a third, 37,862, as of Wednesday afternoon — a higher proportion than the commonwealth, where less than one in five doses have been administered.
“We are in the same Health and Human Services region [as West Virginia] and we have monthly calls and we do share what’s going in each of our states — what’s working and not working. I look forward to hearing from West Virginia,” Christy Gray, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s division of immunization, said on a call with reporters Wednesday.
Vaccination of residents at retirement communities and nursing homes is being handled by a federal contract with CVS/Walgreens, according to Robert Parker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health.
“We gave them the vaccine and they take care of it,” Gray said.
Vaccinations through CVS/Walgreens began in Virginia on Monday, according to an email from Joseph Goode, senior director of communications for CVS.
Rollout of the vaccines has been going according to plan, and CVS is not providing vaccination statistics at this time, Goode said.
West Virginia did not contract with CVS/Walgreens, according to Goode. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services representatives could not be reached by email Wednesday.
In a previous press release, CVS said it should take roughly 12 weeks to vaccinate 4 million residents and workers at 40,000 long-term care facilities across 48 states.
Vaccines are also being administered to health care workers. Vaccinations of health care staff began locally on Dec. 17 when Sentara RMH Medical Center personnel were inoculated against the virus.
As of Tuesday, 54,295 doses of the vaccine have been administered, including to 432 Rockingham County residents and 237 Harrisonburg residents. A total of 285,725 doses have been distributed throughout the state, according to the most recent data from VDH.
However, the number of inoculations is likely higher, Gray said.
“There is a lag of reporting for a number of different reasons,” Gray said. “We do expect the number of doses administered is actually higher, but we have to wait for that information to come in.”
She said vaccinations are likely to ramp up after the holidays as more people return to work, the logistical chain is ironed out and supply of vaccines increases. There is also an upcoming review by public health officials of the vaccine priority list, she said.
Residents of assisted living facilities are a lower priority for vaccination than health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities, according to the VDH vaccination priority documents. Poultry plant workers, another population hit hard by the virus, are in the next two levels of vaccination priority after health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, according to Gray.
More Rockingham County residents have died from the novel coronavirus than city residents, according to Wednesday data from the Virginia Department of Health. The county recorded its largest single day of virus deaths, eight, and new hospitalizations, nine, on Wednesday. The county’s one-week average rate of deaths and hospitalizations is at its highest point of the pandemic.
There have been 47 deaths, 223 hospitalizations and 3,842 cases of the virus in Rockingham County, while there have been 4,343 cases, 129 hospitalizations and 44 deaths in Harrisonburg. Three new deaths and three new hospitalizations were recorded in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
Over half the city deaths from the virus were residents of Accordius Health nursing home, where an outbreak is still ongoing, according to VDH. At the 97-bed facility, 117 cases have been reported since it first notified the VDH of infections on April 8.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 25 deaths from COVID at the site. A spring outbreak at Accordius led to the deaths of at least 22 residents.
Outbreaks are defined as having at least two new positive cases identified by molecular tests, according to the VDH.
There are also ongoing outbreaks at three Rockingham County nursing facilities, according to VDH. Outbreaks are ongoing at Sunnyside Communities, Sunnyside Retirement Community and Bridgewater Retirement Community.
However, the death counts at the three facilities are not listed as the “counts are suppressed to preserve anonymity,” according to VDH.
At BRC, 17 cases have been recorded since VDH was first notified on Oct. 1, while at Sunnyside Communities, there have been 21 cases since June 2 and Sunnyside Retirement Community has had a dozen cases since Dec. 19.
Eight out of 10 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Americans 65 or older. The virus is roughly 630 times as deadly to those 85 and older than to people aged 18 to 29. For patients 65 to 74, the virus is 64 times as deadly compared to young adults.
Virginia is slated to receive 370,000 vaccines this month, according to Gray.
