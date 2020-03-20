Silvia Shadden, 68, in blue, pulls a cart as she leaves a U.S. customs checkpoint in El Paso, Texas after a she went to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico for a doctor's appointment on Friday, March 20, 2020. Shadden, of El Paso, says she needs a weekly vitamin injection to prevent muscle atrophy. Her medicine costs $10 in Ciudad Juarez and $70 in El Paso. She walks more than a mile to get the treatment. She fears that the border may close and she won't be able to afford medicine in the U.S. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)