When Eugene and Jean Taylor opened the Bar-B-Q Ranch in 1947, waitresses at the drive-in style restaurant dished out pork barbecue sandwiches through the customer’s car window for them to enjoy.
Current owner Faye Bland said that over the 73 years the popular eatery has been in business, the drive-in service faded away as the dining room became more profitable.
However, drive-in service has returned. Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order banning dine-in service to combat the spread of COVID-19 essentially turned back the clock for the North Valley Pike restaurant.
“A lot of the people say let’s keep it this way,” said the 88-year-old owner. “It reminds them of the olden days.”
Bland, who already operated Conley Fashions in Harrisonburg and another dress shop in Staunton, purchased the restaurant in 1984 after the passing of Eugene Taylor.
By then, it had already converted from a drive-in to a sit-down restaurant.
While it’s had some ups and downs over the years, Bland said, nothing shook business like the coronavirus restrictions.
About two months ago, state restrictions began to put Bland in a bind. At first, the restaurant was limited to just 10 patrons at a time in the 75-person dining room.
Soon after, the state ordered restaurants not to have any dine-in patrons. But that wasn’t going to stop Bland, who has dedicated her life to the Ranch. She said she refused to just shut down and went the old-school route — back to drive-up service.
“I don’t want to stay home,” Bland said. “The only way I’m leaving is when they take me out feet first.”
While she said business is down, there’s enough to stay afloat. She said she’s been able to keep on most of her staff.
“We have some good waitresses and cooks,” Bland said. “The customers have been really generous. Some are leaving $50 tips. It doesn’t happen often, but I think each waitress has got one.”
Some of the food, she said, she can’t keep making enough of, including her famous vegetable beef soup.
“People are calling and asking for it by the gallon,” Bland said.
But, of course, barbecue is what the place is known for.
“We sell barbecue sandwiches more than anything else,” she said.
Bland said she is selling about 600 to 800 sandwiches a day, compared to 1,000 or more on a normal day.
Marshall Freeman, 47, of Broadway, stopped into the Bar-B-Q Ranch on Tuesday night to grab one. He said he’s been going to the restaurant since he was a child and the barbecue sandwiches are the best around.
“I can put away three or four, but I only get one now,” he said. “I’m watching my figure.”
Regardless of whether he’s sitting at a table in the dining room or eating curbside, he said it’s the food and friendly faces that make him come back.
“It’s wonderful,” he said. “It’s a homey atmosphere.”
Scott Pangle, 56, and his wife, Donna Pangle, 54, make the occasional trip from Strasburg to the northern Rockingham County restaurant to grab some barbecue.
“We just love the food,” Donna Pangle said. “It’s kind of an old-time tradition.”
The couple backed their SUV into the drive-in spot for a view of North Valley Pike.
“It’s kind of like a parade,” Scott Pangle said.
Waitresses Glenda Quintanilla and Bobbie Hillyard said they’re eager to get back to the dine-in service, but for now, they’re enjoying the drive-in scene.
“This whole parking lot was completely packed on Saturday,” she said. “It’s very fast paced.”
Hillyard, who has worked at the ranch for eight years, said she’s used to automatically starting regular customers’ orders as soon as they enter the dining room doors.
But now, she’s getting used to starting those orders as soon as their cars pull in the lot.
“We’ve come full circle,” Hillyard said. “It’s like how it was back in the 50s.”
