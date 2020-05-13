Fog crawls across the stage floor as the band interrupts the warm neon lights filtering the air. Slowly, the acoustic guitar, sedated bass and rolling percussion set the scene before Cheryl Sule’s vocals kick-off the first song Gypsy Town has performed in months.
Just like that, the concert has begun.
In a contactless world, a recording studio set on 200-acres of farmland in Fort Valley is maintaining the sound and feel of a live concert without the sea of fans flooding the venue. Poetown Music began streaming its live concert series in early April with hopes to deliver the same quality as a normal concert while offering bands the opportunity to perform outside their homes.
Gordon Davies, the sound engineer for Clementine Cafe and producer at Blue Sprocket Sound, was drawn to the studio’s idyllic scenery and said he dreamed of bringing big-name acts to the 6,000-foot warehouse equipped for shows. As the chief audio engineer and in-house producer at Poetown Music, Davies works each weekend to record and monitor each band’s performance as it streams live onto Facebook and YouTube. With deep roots in the music world himself, Davies said all shows are free for the artists because it is important to him that musicians are able to continue connecting with listeners.
“All those bands and all those performers; they’ve all had their income and their livelihood, all their gigs taken away by this,” he said. “I’m a sound guy at a live music venue. I’ve lost all my income from that aspect, so I know all the bands out [there] are in the same situation. And then you have the fans who love live music and can no longer ... they just don’t have an outlet, a way to go out and see bands anymore, it’s just gone. … We’re using our facility and our gear because we’re set up for it to have a venue for actual full bands to do concert level performances.”
Each performance is posted for free with a virtual tip jar link for fans to donate money as the bands play.
Gypsy Town, a Shenandoah Valley acoustic band, performed last weekend at Poetown Music’s studio. Lead vocalist Sule said the band has not played together since March 13 in Waynesboro. In addition to performing, Sule is also the host of Ruby’s open mic nights in downtown Harrisonburg, so she said music was once an everyday part of her life, and it was painful to be away from the stage for so long.
“At home singing stuff on our setlist or stuff on other bands setlists, yeah I’m getting that vocal exercise, but there's so much more energy getting out of yourself. It can be an emotional purge, and I miss that a lot,” Sule said. “It's part of us. Not to be cheesy but it’s part of our soul. … Poetown has brought about an important, necessary thing and the quality behind it is astounding.”
During performances, fans can react and comment to the lives stream while bands watch on a nearby iPad. Sule said she saw viewers from Massachusetts to Colorado interact while she sang. According to Sule, the most difficult part of playing at Poetown Music was missing the physical, emotional energy from fans that feed into a show, but the Poetown Music team catered to the artists in ways many venues do not.
“Not having real people in front of you, you have to create your own energy in a way. We feed off the live energy ... but bands don't always get to have someone else do their sound for them and have lighting and all that kind of wonderful stuff,” she said. “More often than not, for my band anyway, we use my PA equipment and I'm running sound for us. Having Gordon do sound for us, it’s like you’re in heaven.”
Davies said 60% of bands he has connected to are socially distancing and not playing together, but Poetown Music’s live concerts are not designed to encourage bands who have maintained isolation throughout the pandemic to break their distancing measures.
To ensure health safety, Davies said everyone on staff is wearing masks during performances and all gear is sterilized between bands. Musical acts also have the option of bringing their own instruments, if they prefer.
Poetown Music is extending this opportunity to musicians across the states, but has primarily worked with regional bands since beginning the live concert series.
Dropping Julia, a band based in Charlottesville, played at Poetown Music on May 2. Lead singer Emily Kresky said over 25 shows were canceled for the band because of the pandemic, and Dropping Julia planned to have an album release this spring. Being able to all play together was the most important aspect for the band, according to Kresky.
“Most people are only able to do acoustic solo, duo things during quarantine, and they made it so you can still perform as a full band but be far enough apart and it still be loud and sound really good,” she said. “It’s like our whole life. It’s not only so much of a monetary income for us for playing music as a part-time job, but the creativity of performing and the connection we have as a band.”
Each Saturday night show is approximately 90-minutes in length of a professional band playing majority original music.
“We’re being very selective and we’re making sure we’re delivering something that, even if genre-wise its not everybody's cup of tea, the quality is going to be very high,” Davies said. “We’re not monetizing this for ourselves at all. This is something we’re doing purely to give back to the music community.”
This weekend, Virginia Beach-based Ground Level Live is performing at Poetown Music Studio, streaming from 8 to 11 p.m.
