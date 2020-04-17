Ken Seitz first started journaling his daily encounters when he graduated from college in the early 1960s, documenting his time spent serving the community as an educator and pastor.
Writing about his day, what he did and who he saw throughout those 40 to 50 years’ worth of journals was a way for Seitz, 82, to remember the past — a practice Seitz is continuing to remember what life was like during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If [I] don’t do this, it’s lost to memory,” he said.
On March 20, Seitz sat down at his computer and began writing his recollections from March 1, when “things were still normal.” He recalled the first bulletin he received from his residence, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, regarding what was happening and changes to be made at the Harrisonburg complex.
The first entry on what was a 30-page chronicle as of Thursday documented what was happening to the stock market, how Seitz and his wife, Audrey Metz, were cleaning their home and how he longed to watch the Eastern Mennonite University baseball team play from his backyard.
“This project is all about the events and activities of our lives as VMRC residents presently shaped by the global pandemic COVID-19,” Seitz wrote in his first entry. “Given these momentous time, we will want to be able to look back on what it was like and how our lives transpired around it all. Surely, what we are experiencing personally, as a community, and as a country is unprecedented.”
As a Bible scholar, Seitz said he has always been interested in history, and by working on his documentation project, he is able to create his own history book.
“I have to think about things that transpire and how to put them into words on the page,” he said. “Reading later what I’ve written sharpens my appreciation of what life had to offer in the era we are now living.”
For roughly two hours a day, Seitz has made it a goal to write three times a day — once at 11 a.m., then at 4 p.m. and again at 9:30 p.m. Writing throughout the day, he said, helps him to make sure the memories are detailed and not vague.
While there is a feeling of sameness to each day that VMRC and its residents are on lockdown and sheltering in place, Seitz said there are unique aspects of each day.
“One day is pretty much like the other, but there are differences and that is what I try to find,” he said. “I’m attempting to keep track of the mundane, ordinary, perhaps even trivial happenings of each day. If I were not to do this, looking back we’d wonder, ‘Well how in the world did we pass the time?’”
From the “choice bits of humor” spilling out of emails from his acquaintances, friends and neighbors, to tackling the latest computer issue, Seitz records it all in his entries that run around 700 to 800 words.
Reading back, he will be able to know what he saw on his daily walks around the VMRC campus, every book he read, what he watched on Netflix with his wife and the groceries they shopped for.
Seitz also said that through his journaling, it lets it be known that “even though we are inconvenienced to a degree, we are OK and well-cared for here at VMRC, better off than so many.”
And while it remains unknown when Seitz will stop writing about his days during the pandemic, he said he is committed to seeing it through to the end.
“The goal is to record and recollect,” he said. “To document the severity and know there is life still ... to see what it was like and say we were good, we had it good.”
