Ken Seitz, 82, is writing a journal about what everyday life is like for him and his wife, Audrey Metz, as residents of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community during the COVID-19 pandemic. “One day is pretty much like the other, but there are differences and that is what I try to find,” he said. “I’m attempting to keep track of the mundane, ordinary, perhaps even trivial happenings of each day. If I were not to do this, looking back we’d wonder, ‘Well how in the world did we pass the time?’”