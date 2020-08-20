With major fundraising events canceled this year, the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company is getting creative by working with a local dairy farmer to host a sunflower fundraiser Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can pick their own sunflowers for the price of $10 per vehicle. The sunflower field is located off the intersection of Oakland Farm Road and Weyers Cave Road.
Calvin Heatwole, a volunteer at the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, said the idea of the fundraiser sprouted after the owner of the property asked the company if it wanted to host a fundraiser and sell the sunflowers.
“We were trying to think of other ways to raise money,” he said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual lawn party was canceled — which serves as a major fundraising event for volunteer fire departments across Virginia. The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company is run 100% by volunteers.
“It definitely puts the hurt on us,” Heatwole said. “It’s a source of income not available to us this year.”
Since the cancellation of the annual lawn party, Heatwole said the company hosted a fried chicken fundraiser that went “better than expected.” The fundraiser was held on June 4 and allowed people to order dinners for $7 or spend $4 for leg quarters.
Building off that success, the volunteer fire company took up the offer of holding a sunflower fundraiser, and if all goes well, the fundraiser could be repeated in the future, Heatwole said.
“[The fundraiser] is important for us and important with engaging with the community … it’s like saying we are still here and active,” he said. “And it is a pretty low-risk event.”
For those who attend, it is requested that they follow guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and appropriate face coverings be worn.
“Come out an pick some sunflowers, as many as you want,” Heatwole said.
