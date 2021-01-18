Standing side-by-side, people of all colors, ages and genders formed a conveyor belt-like chain Sunday afternoon to fill 300 boxes of food at Hope Distributed as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Food Drive.
Monica Robinson, president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham NAACP, said King would be proud of the volunteer effort.
“We showed what his vision looked like,” Robinson said.
To honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County partnered with the Harrisonburg Rotary Club and Hope Distributed to address food insecurity.
Janet Harvey, Arc’s director of administration and coordinator for the food drive, said with many MLK events canceled because of COVID-19, local organizations brainstormed ideas to show MLK’s legacy in action.
She said a volunteer food drive was the perfect answer, especially at a time when people, who might not always be struggling are because of the pandemic.
“There are a lot of people struggling,” Harvey said. “It’s about survival. It’s about giving someone a hand up, not a handout.”
She said MLK wanted people to put other people first. The group needed about 15 volunteers, but more than double or triple that number showed up to fill the boxes. She said her heart was warmed by seeing dozens of volunteers enter the facility looking to help.
“We should be helping each other,” Harvey said. “We should be focused on someone else. When you’re focused on someone else, then you’re blessed.”
Most of the food came from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona and Feed America program.
Today, food will be distributed at the Lucy F. Simms Center, Open Doors Homeless Shelter and West Rockingham Food Pantry. Pick-up will run from 1 to 4 p.m. with a Zoom kick-off event at 10 a.m.
West Rockingham Food Pantry is entirely donation-based and serves the western part of the county into West Virginia once a month and is a network of nine churches in Rockingham County.
Because The Arc is a part of The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s coalition to serve the ALICE population (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed), organizers say there’s no limited eligibility or ID check for recipients.
With 300 boxes of food going to households, organizers say that should feed about 600 to 700 people.
Boxes included a variety of items, from canned vegetables and rice to peanut butter and jelly.
Ellen Braun, Hope Distributed’s pantry administrator and volunteer coordinator, said food insecurity is at an all-time high.
“We’re breaking all our records,” she said.
She said ending hunger completely will be an uphill challenge, but a local food drive helps, even if it’s temporary.
“Hopefully, it will help them get through to the next payday or next SNAP deposit,” she said.
She said she also hopes the community will seek help when they need it, whether it’s for food or for something else.
“You can’t be embarrassed to ask for help,” she said. “At some point, we’ve all needed to ask for help.”
Among the groups to help Sunday were the Harrisonburg and Waynesboro Democratic committees.
Andrea Jackson, Waynesboro’s Democratic Committee’s vice-chair, said the food drive is a form of ministry, and MLK, as a pastor, wanted the community to minister to others.
“God said we should do things for other people,” she said. “[MLK] wanted to bring people together of all types to serve others. Equality makes America a better place.”
Although not affiliated with any group, Chris and BJ Miller of Rockingham heard about the food drive needing volunteers.
Once they heard, the couple postponed their vacation.
“We were on our way to the beach, but we wanted to do what we could to volunteer,” Chris Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.