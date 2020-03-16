The Valley Program for Aging Services will continue some of its programs, but with modifications to decrease the likelihood of COVID-19 coming into contact with clients and staff, according to Beth Bland, the organization’s director for Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
Older adults and those with serious chronic illnesses, such as heart and lung diseases as well as diabetes, are at higher risk for the new coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bland said Meals on Wheels, which brings healthy food to homebound seniors, will continue and volunteers will be screened regularly for symptoms of the virus.
“It is important for us to continue as long as possible to get meals out,” Bland said.
VPAS’s eight senior centers, from Timberville to Waynesboro, and the Lexington Cafe will close on Wednesday. Members of the centers, if necessary, will be added to Meals on Wheels, according to Bland.
“If they need to receive meals during this time, [senior center members] will be put on a Meals on Wheels route temporarily until everything settles down,” she said. “That is a core program that we feel we definitely need to continue.”
Staff members from canceled programs and closed centers will have their duties shifted to answering wellness calls and meal delivery.
“The meal is really important but that checking piece, that sense of security that the meal recipient has that somebody is checking in on them,” Bland said. “It helps to eliminate some of that social isolation a lot of older adults experience, particularly when they live by themselves.”
She said if the Meals on Wheels program would come to a halt, VPAS staff will use telephones to stay in contact with meals recipients.
VPAS’s volunteers and employees will also undergo a daily health screening before reporting to work, according to Bland.
Another change is VPAS case managers and Medicare counselors will conduct business over the phone.
Bland said VPAS’s transportation services will also carry on with regular and increased cleaning of vehicle surfaces and riders will be screened before going to places such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
VPAS riders have already begun canceling trips to places such as doctor’s offices for checkups, according to Bland.
“We’ve had a number of people tell us their appointments have been either canceled or postponed to a later date,” she said.
Bland said VPAS health and wellness workshops have all been canceled, but the group has slated to resume them in the future.
“We have a good solid plan in place that we can execute and that will be of the most benefit to the people that we serve,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.