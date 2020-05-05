CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Monday marks the second week of Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to push West Virginia’s economy forward in response to the coronavirus.
The governor’s plan includes the reopening of small businesses with fewer than 10 employees, restaurants with outdoor seating, barber shops and dog groomers. Physical distancing will be required.
Last week, hospitals were allowed to resume elective medical procedures, while other services were allowed to reopen, including primary care physician and dental offices and physical and psychological therapy.
Starting May 11, other businesses may be allowed to reopen based on available testing data. Those businesses include office and government buildings, specialty retail stores, dine-in restaurants, parks, casinos, gyms, and fitness and recreation centers.
About 1,200 people in West Virginia have the virus after nearly 52,000 tests, according to the state health department. At least 50 people have died.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can bring about more severe illness and even death.
