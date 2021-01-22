As the red light for jury trials in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County drags on, Chris Hottinger’s frustration grows.
She’s been waiting since the Aug. 5, 2019, crash that killed her daughter, Raven Morgan, 30, of Broadway, for the man accused of causing the wreck to face trial.
The trial has been postponed because of a statewide judicial emergency issued by the Supreme Court of Virginia due to COVID-19 precautions.
“It’s gut-wrenching. I want closure,” said Hottinger, 52, of Bergton. “When you know the date of the trial is approaching and then they reschedule it, you get that feeling of ‘Here we go again.’ Every time we go back to court, it brings that night of horror up.”
The trial is now set for March 29 in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Joshua Morgan, 27, of Broadway, is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter in connection with the crash that killed Raven Morgan, a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office employee who is not related to the suspect. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
The investigation into Joshua Morgan began when emergency crews responded to a traffic crash on Brocks Gap Road, near the intersection of Turley Creek Lane just west of Broadway, at about 9:30 on that August night.
Joshua Morgan was driving a Kia Stinger west when he crossed a solid yellow line in an attempt to pass a Dodge Challenger and tractor-trailer in front of him, according to Virginia State Police.
As he crossed into the eastbound lane, police say, his car struck a Hyundai Elantra driven by Raven Morgan.
The Elantra then struck the Challenger. The driver of the Challenger was not injured.
Raven Morgan, who was wearing her seat belt, died at the scene.
Joshua Morgan, who was also wearing his seat belt, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Raven Morgan served for six years as a public communication assistant at the sheriff’s office on South Liberty Street in Harrisonburg.
Police say Joshua Morgan blamed the crash on a malfunction with his vehicle. However, police say, the vehicle was working properly at the time.
It’s unclear if Joshua Morgan will make the claim as part of his defense.
He is free on bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
The local circuit court hasn’t held a jury trial since March 12.
In mid-September, the Supreme Court of Virginia began allowing some courts to resume trials, based on plans submitted to the court.
When trials resume, Rockingham County Clerk of Court Chaz Haywood said, several major changes to how the courthouse operates will be in place to balance safety with accessibility.
The Rockingham County Administration Center will serve as a gallery enabling those not directly involved with the trial to watch on a big screen set up in the fire and rescue training room.
But when trials will resume is a mystery.
As of this week, the state has approved about half of the courts to resume jury trials. None are in the Shenandoah Valley. There are 120 courts in Virginia.
Meanwhile, cases are mounting locally.
Nicole Terrell, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office victim witness director, often has the unfortunate job of calling victims’ families to let them know of delays.
“It breaks my heart for them. It’s frustrating for victims,” Terrell said. “It revictimizes them every time we have to reset a date. You’re building yourself up to [trial] and then it gets continued.”
She said victims just want their day in court and to not have to wait years for it.
“There is some solace knowing a case has come to a close and there’s some type of punishment,” she said.
Hottinger hopes she gets that solace in March.
“We want justice,” she said. “It’s so hard not getting that justice. Something happened that totally changed our lives, and it seems like nothing is being done. I do understand the COVID, but it’s very frustrating and I know it has to be for other people in the same situation as we are.”
While victims wait for their day in court, defense attorney Aaron Cook said defendants are anxiously waiting for their day, too.
He said what the state is doing is wrong.
“They have a constitutional right to a speedy and public jury trial,” he said. “We aren’t getting those.”
Some of the charges some defendants are facing are minimal, but the charges could be affecting their ability to find employment.
“The Constitution is real,” Cook said. “[Prosecutors] should be dismissing these charges.”
Judges in the circuit court have ruled the delays are not unconstitutional, but it is anticipated that, at some point, there could be legal challenges in higher courts.
Cook said he has about a half-dozen cases waiting for trial in circuit court and another dozen lingering in general district court.
“There’s a number in lower court waiting because we’re not in a rush,” he said.
But with Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, Cook said there’s some urgency.
Ibrahim, 28, is charged with felony hit-and-run in the crash that severely injured James Madison University freshman Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg, in August 2018. Ibrahim faces up to 10 years in prison.
He was set for trial in May, but because of COVID-19, it was pushed to July. Then, it was moved to September. Two weeks ago, a judge scheduled a hearing for Monday to potentially set a trial date.
Cook believes that Ibrahim has spent more time in jail than he would be sentenced to if convicted.
“He’s just sitting in jail. Most guys are out,” he said. “I feel less angry about those as I do about those that are in jail.”
On Dec. 13, 2019, Ibrahim’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He was released in June 2019 and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s mother, Nerges Ibrahim, reported the vehicle had been stolen.
At the first trial, Mashkhal Ibrahim testified that he was the driver, crashed into the car and fled the scene. However, he testified that he didn’t know he injured someone.
For a conviction, prosecutors needed to prove he knew or should have known someone was hurt.
The Antle family declined to be interviewed for this story.
As of Thursday, a trial date hasn’t been scheduled.
Cook said he’s anticipating a large backlog once trials resume.
“We have so many jury trials pending,” he said. “It’s going to be forever before these cases get to trial just by the number of days in the week.”
