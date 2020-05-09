Of all the costs we’re dearly paying during the COVID-19 pandemic, who would have thought it would be the simple lack of a hug that would bring us down the most.
Because that’s what plenty of us will be dealing with Sunday when, instead of our usual ceremony of giving Mom that big old hug on Mother’s Day, we’ll be relegated to phone calls, Zoom parties and maybe a drive-by wave.
Sure, plenty out there will be lucky enough to spend the day with Mom, but those with aging or sick parents won’t be so lucky. Then there are the countless whose mothers no longer walk among us, having passed years prior, leaving us with only fond memories and smiles at the mere thought of her. (Usually followed by tears.)
In a story that appeared in Thursday’s Daily News-Record, reporter Kathleen Shaw talked to mental-health experts who have stepped up to help during these tough times. Being stuck inside the same four walls for hours on end is not conducive to good mental health. Not being able to hug Mom on her day surely won’t help matters.
If everything has you down, please get help. One option is the Shenandoah Valley Emotional Support Line (540-820-5762), where 12 licensed counselors are donating one hour each week to listen to callers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m.
Then save up that hug. Because when we escape these four walls, moms everywhere are going to get that loving wrap they so richly deserve.
That’s going to do all us plenty of good.
