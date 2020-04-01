With coronavirus cases expected to peak beginning in May, Gov. Jim Justice ordered the May 12 primary moved to June 9 during a briefing Wednesday.
Pressure has been mounting for the primary to move 30 or 60 days forward. According to state code, the primary election must be held the second Tuesday of May during an election year.
Justice, Secretary of State Mac Warner, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and other officials met Wednesday morning to discuss moving the election, deciding on June 9. The decision was made once state health officials saw that positive cases of the coronavirus could peak at the end of April and the beginning of May.
