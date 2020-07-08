For the past 10 years, Broadway High School has been offering a bagged-meal program for students with food insecurity to ensure they have enough to eat on the weekends while away from school.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools and non-essential businesses, there were about 30 students who were regularly taking advantage of the program, said Assistant Principal Jennifer Knick. Even now, with the school division offering bagged meals twice a week, about 80 students are still taking advantage of the weekend program.
Seeing that there was a need in the community, Knick and others at Broadway High School came up with an idea for a mobile cafe, similar to the one used by Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Everything was ready to roll. A grant had been secured from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank thanks to an anonymous donation, teachers signed up for time slots and students were informed about how it would work. Every student would go through the mobile cafe and take what they wanted.
The idea was students with food insecurity would not be singled out if everyone was given the opportunity to take what they wanted or needed, Knick said.
"We wanted to break the stigma of needing help with food," she said. "It was going to be perfect. And then March 13 happened."
On March 13 it was announced that students would not be returning to school for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The announcement put an immediate stop to the plans for the mobile cafe.
So Knick decided to shift gears. She realized that, right now, Broadway High School is simply an empty building with plenty of space for a food pantry.
With the help of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, they were able to put in the proper shelving and refrigeration to turn the school's conference room into a temporary food pantry.
On Wednesday, the Food Bank delivered the food, and Knick planned to supplement it weekly with trips to Sharp Shopper. It will continue through the remainder of summer and, hopefully, once students are back in school for anyone who needs it.
Plans are in the works to create food pantries at the other high school and middle schools in the county, as well, said David Burchfield, community outreach coordinator for the school division.
