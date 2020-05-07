For the last seven years, thousands of Shenandoah Valley residents spent Memorial Day at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds to pay tribute to veterans and first responders.
But with Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the annual tradition is being postponed from May 25 to Labor Day, Sept. 7.
The event is hosted by Steve Wingfield Evangelistic Association and several local churches and businesses.
“I’m disappointed but there's so much angst in the air that we felt it was the right thing to do,” Wingfield said. “We weren’t sure how people were going to respond with close gatherings by then. It was a tough decision, but we felt we made the right decision.”
Wingfield said all of the musical acts have agreed to reschedule.
When the event kicks off on Labor Day, Dallas-based The Afters will perform as the headlining act. The Dove award-winning Christian group is known for its songs “Light up the Sky” and “Fear No More.”
Stuarts Draft-based Blue Mountain Sunrise, Bridgewater native Jessica Crawford and Turner Ashby High School senior Micala Curry plan to perform.
Wingfield said he’s hoping people will be able to get out of their homes by September.
“It looks like everything will be OK by then,” he said. “I hope and pray it’s going to go. The community will be ready to get together.”
He said canceling this year wasn’t an option. He said the cause is too important to him.
“I have a dear, dear friend that is a veteran that tried to commit suicide,” he said. “We’re still losing 22 veterans a day to suicide. It’s important to bring awareness to it.”
The event also honors first responders.
“Everyone of us can be a hero to a hero,” he said. “Thank a police officer. Thank a firefighter. Thank the person who drives the ambulance. Thank a nurse. Seeing trauma day in and day out is overwhelming.”
While his Memorial Day event has been postponed, Wingfield is looking to start his Victory Weekend events back up later this summer. Wingfield’s team normally attends NASCAR races each week to preach the gospel and to honor veterans and first responders.
He said he’s expecting fans in the stands when he heads to Delaware on Aug. 23.
Wingfield is also working to wrap up construction on the Loadstar Mountain Inn in Upper Tract, W.Va. He said the retreat center for veterans and pastors should be fully operational in September.
