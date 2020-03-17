On a breezy, cold Tuesday morning, Linda Satterwhite's mouth curled into a warm smile.
"You know the theme from 'Cheers'?" she asked, hearkening back to the beloved Boston-based television show.
That is what's important to her, she said. That's why she was out here, her arms wrapped under her red coat and smiling as members of the Harrisonburg homeless community milled around, slowly walking toward the back of a pick-up truck and grabbing bags full of food.
"Needing a place to go," Satterwhite said, going back to "Cheers." "Where everybody knows you name."
With churches closing their doors to help stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic, which now has 67 cases confirmed in Virginia as of Tuesday, Satterwhite and friend Debra Bontz knew that food and care for the homeless community would be at a premium.
Amid the turmoil and emptying of grocery-store shelves, Bontz said, the members of that population have a greater chance of being forgotten.
Bontz, a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, said her church is no longer able to open its doors for showers and laundry on Tuesdays and Thursdays. So she put out a challenge on Facebook - if parents didn't know what to do with their kids during Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's two-week mandatory closing of schools, why not have them put together bagged lunches?
"We've got to figure out a way to get the word out," Bontz said. "We've got to figure out a way to keep these guys fed."
Tuesday is a day that Our Community Place doesn't offer food to the homeless residents, so Bontz said coming to the Roses parking lot to hand out the bags on that day made the most sense.
In all, she said she handed out 38 bags filled with canned chicken salad, tuna salad, chips, peanut-butter crackers and some chocolate.
"Everything is better with chocolate," Bontz said, stopping to call over more people who walked toward the truck or pulled up in packed-full cars and on mopeds. "Anything is better than not having anything to eat."
The number of homeless individuals in the city has hovered between 129 and 132 from 2014 to 2019, according to previous Point in Time count data - a federal requirement for the Western Virginia Continuum of Care.
Satterwhite and Bontz, both retired school teachers, said they know plenty of the people they help - both through past experiences and their current mission to provide as much as they can.
"Some are former students," Bontz said. "It's a re-connection."
It's a connection they hope to keep and the pair plan to keep coming out every Tuesday to hand out food and know the names of the people they both help.
"They're a blessing to me," Satterwhite said. "I make a concerted effort to, when I meet someone new, to try to write that name down as fast as I can."
Two men dressed in camouflage walked to the truck and were greeted by Satterwhite with a smile and point by Bontz to encourage them take the bags out of the plastic containers.
"I'm really trying to remember their names," Satterwhite said, "because they remember mine and that's as important as those bag lunches to these folks."
