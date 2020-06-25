From her basement, Tiffany Norman of Broadway completes another round of workouts alone on the exercise bike. As full-time caretaker of her daughter with disabilities, Norman’s life is on pause as her family remains under strict quarantine, but the world around her goes on.
As gyms reopen, some athletes flock to their favorite weight rooms and ball courts while others are cautious or unable to jump back into old routines.
Armed with a resistance band, stack of free weights and a jump rope, Norman said she remains plugged into her fitness community and journey through online training but cannot afford leaving the house for unessential chores, much less the gym.
Phase 2 in Virginia began on June 5, which brought limited commercial businesses back indoors at reduced capacity, including recreation and exercise centers, but masks are not required and are often abandoned by members of fitness facilities.
Requirements for sports and fitness centers reopening include: occupancy at 30% capacity, equipment should be separated to ensure 10-feet separation, 10-feet distance maintained between instructors and participants, and employees working in customer-facing areas wear face masks. Water recreation features such as hot tubs, spas and saunas must be closed, but swimming pools are permitted to operate for lap swimming, diving, exercise and instruction only.
While closed, members of CrossFit Harrisonburg could rent equipment and stream exercises from home, but the weight room and classes have resumed with a slight redecoration to promote distancing. Marketing manager Maria Hayden said that the third week of resuming indoor operations has people trickling back into the gym, eager to get back on their fitness track.
“We see more people every week start to make their way back, and they might not come to class, but they’ll come to open gym. … They’re happy to be back. They say their motivation level has gone way up,” she said. “The amount of people who have come back fearless has sort of surprised me. I thought there would be more anxiety coming back to the gym, and there is some, but really most people are totally fine with being back in the gym and are just happy.”
At Valley Fitness, signs are posted everywhere directing patrons to open equipment as machinery and weights find new homes around the gym to promote social distancing. Owner Val Holmes said at least half of its membership has returned to the gym and several new members have joined, which she said was unexpected but likely attributed to people tired of feeling pent up at home.
“I think this virus has gone on long enough, and there are a number of people who are like ‘I’m going to get out of the house and go work out.’ One of the best things you can do for your immune system is go work out,” Holmes said.
With a 24-hour gym, Holmes said the cleaning process is unending and operations run on a thin wire, but she is glad the business is open again.
While gyms can inspire health and fitness, they also harbor sweat and breed bacteria. As the pandemic has forced everyone to step up hygiene practices, gyms are lining floors with taped parameters and red signs closing off circuit training equipment to guide guests to work out at a safe distance. Equipment that cannot be thoroughly disinfected between uses, such as climbing ropes and exercise bands, is prohibited.
Still, feelings on whether it’s worth it to return to the gym remain a mixed bag.
Penn Laird resident Brent Stone has two gym memberships: one for Planet Fitness, the other for Harrisonburg Bridgewater 24/7 Fitness. Since the pandemic, Stone has transitioned to an online workout plan with personal training, which he describes as part of his “new normal.” By working from home, Stone said, he is cutting down on the commute time between his home and the gym and exercising consideration for those concerned about interaction with others.
“I figured I’d make the best of the scenario and focus on what I can control. … I thought it would be inconvenient for myself if I had to go to a gym at the capacity limit, so I don’t have to wait on other people,” Stone said. “There are some people very, very cautious of getting within 6 feet of each other, and I want to make sure I’m not making other people uncomfortable at the gym. … That’s one of the big reasons I prefer working out at home. I don’t have to worry about that.”
Fused 2 Fitness founder Morgan Tebeau is a trainer who previously worked as a group fitness instructor before gyms shut down. When she began working from home, the world of online training opened up to her, and she said a solid community has formed online that is more independent and accommodating for those who don’t want to return to the gym.
“A lot of people are not ready to go back to the gym. Some clients I work with were super excited but then went back to the gym and found it wasn’t what they were expecting. It wasn’t the same atmosphere or environment they love. The community isn’t there, they don’t feel safe or any number of things,” Tebeau said.
Fused 2 Fitness offers online libraries of workouts and individual nutrition plans over the app TrueCoach and virtual platform Beachbody, but Tebeau said a sense of community is ultimately what keeps individuals motivated because it’s a social outlet and holds them accountable. Tebeau said of her 250 subscribers, 80 are new and came to the training as a means of keeping fit during the pandemic.
“It’s really exciting to see there’s another way to do this job. There’s another way to connect with clients, train people, support them and help them meet their goals,” she said. “I think there’s a huge space and movement for online fitness and support and training for members as well.”
Norman, the Broadway resident under strict lockdown, abides by a six-week workout and nutrition plan through Fused 2 Fitness. To some, working out is a stress relief. To others, it’s a means of control. For Norman, it’s both.
In the era of a rapid news cycle peddling more dangers every day, Norman said having the ability to exercise provides her stability and peace of mind.
“I don’t know what my future holds, but I know working out with Morgan is in my future,” Norman said.
Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center’s gymnasium, racquetball courts, exercise room, classrooms and craft rooms in Harrisonburg remain closed, but the city’s website lists open green spaces and walking trails as available alternatives for recreation during the pandemic. Westover Swimming Pool reopened last week and is open by reservation only.
When asked for recommendations for the public, Virginia Department of Health public information officer Julie Grimes said in an email that opening facilities does not mean safety recommendations are less serious.
“Because COVID-19 is still out there, people are reminded to continue to follow previous guidance to help slow the spread:
• You are safer at home, especially those at higher risk.
• Maintain appropriate social distancing.
• Wash hands with soap and water (or use sanitizer) frequently.
• Wear face covering.
• Don’t go to the health facility if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” she wrote.
Phase 3, beginning Wednesday, will increase occupancy limits on gyms to 75% capacity.
