It was always going to be an unusual start to a new school year. When the COVID-19 pandemic closed school in March, educators looked to the next school year unsure of what to expect, except that it would be different.
But even the constant rain on Monday couldn’t deter the smiles of the small amount of Harrisonburg City Public School students — about 10% — who returned to the classroom for the first time in five and a half months, marking another first day of school.
Superintendent Michael Richards stopped by a number of schools on Monday to greet students as they arrived for the first day or to watch them get on the bus at the conclusion of the day. He was at Smithland Elementary School in the morning.
“I walked with them to the door, under my umbrella, and I asked ‘Are you excited to be back?’” Richards said. And under the masks little heads nodded and eyes were wide, Richards said.
Each school only has about 10% of the normal student population. This varies slightly by school depending on the programs offered. But for the most part, the average is about 30 to 40 students per building.
Each school prioritized students based on need and vulnerability. For instance students with multiple disabilities or who are English language learners were put into the priority one category. The idea was to get the students for whom virtual learning would most likely to fail back into the classroom while also keeping numbers small at the beginning.
From there, priority two and priority three students were identified. Once recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health call for more students to safely return to the classroom, those students have already been identified.
“Everything went very smoothly,” Richards said of the first day. “The principals are doing a great job.”
Students are required to wear masks at all times in the buildings, except for designated mask breaks where they can be outside and properly social distanced. Although some students, depending on their disability, are still learning to keep their masks on, for the most part students are doing great, said Waterman Elementary School Principal Margot Zahner.
This is Zahner’s first year as principal at Waterman. Despite the challenges that COVID created, she was excited to be starting school and to see the students.
“It’s been wonderful,” Zahner said. “We have a really wonderful staff that have really stepped up to help.”
Monday was also a pickup day for materials and devices for most students who will be virtually learning, at least for the start of the school year.
Rockingham County Public Schools will send some students back to the classroom on Sept. 10.
