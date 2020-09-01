James Madison University student Ellie Twigg has a full schedule as she commutes to the Valley for classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays and works roughly 45 hours a week at a gym in the Washington, D.C., area.
But it’s not her busy schedule that has the English major fretting.
Twigg’s “chief” concern is not herself during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the people she may end up bringing the new coronavirus to by taking in-person classes at JMU, she said.
“I’m definitely worried about endangering my loved ones or strangers, to be honest,” said Twigg, whose father is a cancer survivor, mother has an autoimmune disease and whose boyfriend’s parents are over 65.
Ryan Ritter, 19, the chair of JMU’s student government COVID-19 response committee, echoed the sentiment.
“That’s probably the biggest thing I fear — being asymptomatic and exposing the disease to someone who is immunocompromised,” Ritter said.
Nearly 95% of the people who die from COVID-19 have a compounding health issue, and younger populations, such as college students, are not the most at-risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But Twigg and Ritter said their concern is that when they go out to do necessary things, such as work or buy groceries, they may pass it to someone with a compounding health issue, such as diabetes, for whom the death rate after contracting COVID-19 is much higher.
James Madison University has 390 positive COVID-19 cases, all but four of which are students, according to data released by the school Monday.
Not all the cases are in Harrisonburg and all but roughly a dozen are active, according to Caityln Read, spokesperson for JMU. She said the school is looking at adding information to its COVID-19 dashboard quantifying exactly how many of the cases are active “in the coming days.”
Harrisonburg saw its second highest daily number of new coronavirus cases Monday, with 61 reported by the Virginia Department of Health. Rockingham saw eight new COVID-19 cases Monday, up from six Saturday but down from 12 Saturday.
The new case counts in the city have been steadily rising since Thursday, when 18 new cases were reported. JMU’s classes began Wednesday.
With Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined, 103 students tested positive at the University Health Center, with the most on a single day being Friday, when 37 tested positive.
Over 150 students have self-reported positive COVID-19 results to school as of Monday, though not all of them are in the area, according to Read.
“Other professors and myself, we are concerned for our students and we are also concerned for the Harrisonburg community for sure,” said Clare Terni, 43, a JMU adjunct anthropology professor.
Terni said a student in her class tested positive for COVID-19 and she found out when the student told her.
“After a whole summer of being super careful, that’s a little worrisome,” she said.
Terni said she would gain “more confidence” if JMU was doing what other institutions like Cornell University are doing — on-arrival testing for students, testing when on campus and “surveillance testing” of students.
Most tests administered by JMU’s University Health Center have been used on athletes, Read said. Over 870 tests have been conducted on athletes between Sunday and July 1, while 183 were used on non-athletes, according to data released Monday.
The NCAA requires regular testing for athletes, according to Read. She said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health guidelines do not recommend testing asymptomatic individuals.
“I worry that the school’s testing policies are not stringent enough,” Terni said.
Parents have also reached out to her, she said, with an “ambient level of parental anxiety.”
Stevie Ikner, whose son fell ill and returned home to Stafford, said the increase of COVID-19 cases in the Harrisonburg area and JMU community was “of course” an inevitability due to the nature of young people and how lackadaisical the requirements for returning to JMU were.
“It’s just totally irresponsible,” Ikner said. “I cannot be the only parent that feels this way.”
Ikner’s son took the advice of the university and returned home, and now “my daughter, my wife and I have to hope him being quarantined doesn’t infect us.”
Read said JMU does advise students who test positive for COVID-19 to return home, but it is not required and there are isolation and/or quarantine beds for those who cannot return home.
As of Sunday, 33 out of 143 are in use.
