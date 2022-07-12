A story in Tuesday's Daily News-Record contained incorrect information about a policy proposed by Rockingham County School Board member Matt Cross regarding parental notification if a student asks to be called by different name than the one registered with the school division ("Decision On Proposed Name Change Policy Pushed Back," July 12) . The policy would prohibit teachers from calling a student by their requested name if it deviates from their registered name.
