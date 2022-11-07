A story in Monday's Daily News-Record ("Harrisonburg Walk To End Alzheimer’s Draws Hundreds," Nov. 7) should have said purple flowers represent a loved one who died from Alzheimer’s, yellow represents an Alzheimer’s caretaker, blue represents someone living with the disease and orange is for a supporter of the cause, walk officials said.
Newsletter sign up
No subscription is required to sign up for News-Record newsletters. Some links may take you to stories that require a subscription after a limited number of free views.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Shootings Not Indication Of Larger Crime Issue, Chief Says
- One Flown To U.Va. Following Crash In Port Republic
- City ESL Teacher Takes Top State Conservation Award
- Harrisonburg Walk To End Alzheimer’s Draws Hundreds
- New Market Town Council Incumbents Running Unopposed
- Judge Grants Sanity Evaluation In 'Shopping Cart Killer' Case
- Spencer Hatcher Sets Sights On Country Charts With Debut Single 'Like A Friday Night'
- HPD Investigating After Puppy Stolen From Store
- California Firm Eyes Solar Project In Mount Crawford
- School Board Candidates Differ On Transgender Student Policy
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.