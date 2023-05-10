A story entitled, "Daily News-Record Takes Home First Place Breaking News, Slew Of VPAS," that ran in the Monday edition of the Daily News-Record should have read, "Daniel Lin took home second place for best breaking news photo for the Daily News-Record with his shot of the Bridgewater College shooter arrest, from February, 2022."
