GROTTOES — Ongoing discussions about the fate of the community pool at Grand Caverns Park continued to bring full-house attendance to town council meetings and the meeting held on the evening of Monday, July 10, was no exception.
Coincidentally, the only person that stood to speak during public comment was Kathy Andes — a lifetime resident of the town who wanted to put in a good word from Grottoes' retiree demographic about saving the pool. She pointed out that thus far, conversations have been spot-on in their respect to preserve a safe place for children to play, but she wanted to make sure that council and committee members knew how important the pool was to the older folks that are part of the community too.
Andes went to the pool for the first time last summer and recalled that she, "felt a great pool vibe and sense of community."
What drew her to the pool in the first place was the opportunity to swim as means of physical therapy for a recent shoulder surgery, and she was pleasantly surprised to meet with many old friends. Like the rest of the town, she too was shocked to learn that the pool was closed this season and hopes that council and committee can find a way to save the pool for not just the young but also the young at heart.
The Citizens Pool Committee has met three times since its establishment in late May. Maïté Taylor was appointed as chair.
"I believe that together, we can overcome this challenge and ensure the continued operation of our town pool, benefiting both current and future generations," Taylor shared in the committee's proposal to council. "I am confident that the spirit of our community will shine through in our collective effort to preserve this essential recreational facility."
While council gave the committee six months to organize itself and decide what actions should be taken in regard to saving or destroying the pool — it took just shy of one month for committee members to decide that route of repairing the current pool is the one that should be taken. As a result of council's concerns about financing the expensive project, the committee chose to take it upon itself to raise funds for the cost of pool renovations and has made it their number one priority to request permission from the town of Grottoes to do so.
Michael Kohl — who was selected to serve as the council member that would serve as liaison between council and committee — asked council to take action toward fundraising for the pool by creating a bank account earmarked for aquatic recreation, use Grottoes letterhead to create pool corporate sponsorship letters and grant applications and use the town's tax ID to be able to provide donation receipts.
In response to this request, several legal concerns were brought up by town manager Stefanie McAlister.
Within keeping of Virginia state law, municipalities are not allowed to solicit funds for use of maintaining its facilities. One possible solution is that the committee could form a separate non-profit organization, raise the money itself and donate it to the town for the purpose of repairing the pool, but a majority vote of council members refused to allow fundraising to begin until town attorney Nathan Miller researched specific laws more in-depth.
Miller cautioned council in making a decision before they had discussed what would happen in the event that the committee wasn't able to raise enough funds to cover the entire cost. Would the town of Grottoes fill the gap?
Jim Justis offered his opinion on the matter by making a motion that would allow the committee to take its next steps with the intent that the town would use the same amount of money they had planned to use to demolish the pool to repair it instead if the committee were able to obtain construction drafts from a certified engineer. Four out of six council members voted in opposition and the motion failed.
The decision was made by council members that a decision wouldn't be made at all — and citizens went away still waiting for answers about the future of their beloved pool.
In other news, McAlister reported that the Shady Creek subdivision obtained necessary easements to install a turning lane required by VDOT and so the construction of 167 new housing units will be up and running again and council members unanimously voted against the sale of a piece of property on third street for the purpose of residential development. The property will remain under conservation as a green space for the town.
