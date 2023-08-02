BROADWAY — The motion to approve a new ordinance regarding streets designated for golf carts was denied with a four-to-three vote during a meeting of the Broadway Town Council held Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.
Each council member was present for the introduction of new business.
According to town manager Kyle O'Brien, staff had been working on the ordinance for the last six months after a request from council and it was finally ready to be presented to council for a vote. Staff referred to the towns of Bridgewater and Grottoes — who have been designated golf cart communities for several years now — for their insight.
O'Brien explained that those communities have never had any problems with golf carts, but in order for Broadway to follow suit, town staff would have to take legal measures such as erecting special signs at each golf cart intersection. Even still, Broadway is different from other localities that are golf cart communities since the golf carts would have a restricted path of travel due to being landlocked by larger roadways.
The ordinance as written and presented to council read, "an ordinance to amend and reenact section 111.16 to title XI, chapter 111 of the code of ordinances of the town of Broadway, Virginia, authorizing the town manager to designate certain streets and public highways for use by golf carts and utility vehicles and authorizing the operation of golf carts and utility vehicles upon the streets and public highways so designated."
Chad Comer motioned to adopt the ordinance as written. A discussion among council members followed — in which half of council disapproved of the ordinance.
Due to this unusual division, Mayor Timothy Proctor was wary of making a decision in either direction since he didn't believe it was fair to leave the next mayor — Proctor will be retiring after his term expires in four months — with an ordinance that he set into motion.
"When half of them say that they are worried about it," Proctor explained, "I listen."
According to Proctor, council has never been split evenly on a decision that was made in any of his time as either mayor or council member. He also believes that Broadway simply doesn't have the right topography to be an ideal golf cart community.
Even though the motion to designate streets for golf carts failed at Tuesday's meeting, the ordinance could be brought up by council again at a later date. Currently, advocates for turning Broadway into a golf cart community are a minority and Virginia state law allows an "out" from the ordinance since a few retro-fits can make a golf cart street legal regardless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.