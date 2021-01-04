City Council reappointed Deanna Reed to serve as mayor and Sal Romero as vice mayor for another two years at its reorganization meeting on Monday.
Reed and Romero said they are proud to continue in the leadership roles they have held since before the coronavirus pandemic began.
“We were hit with this pandemic together, Sal and I in the leadership positions, and we wanted to continue to see it through,” Reed said in an interview with the Daily News-Record on Monday.
“Getting through this pandemic is our No. 1 priority,” Reed said.
Eric Campbell, city manager, is working on an updated budget based on more data reflecting impacts to city coffers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June, City Council reduced the budget as the pandemic and ensuing economic turmoil took its toll. The reductions slashed $11.2 million, or 4% of the $281 million budget, which was adopted in late May.
“We need to look at where we’re going to be with our finances because we have to make a decision about HHS2,” Reed said, referring to plans to build a second high school in the city.
She said she is concerned about getting the project back on track. It broke ground in January 2020 — less than eight weeks before the city’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The city halted construction on capital projects, including HHS2, as cases first began to rise in Harrisonburg last year. A change order on the project approved by council in April paused construction for up to one year.
Construction of the city’s second high school between U.S. 11 and Interstate 81 is the culmination of years of public debate and was approved by City Council in a 3-2 vote in December 2019. The total cost of development is roughly $105 million, according to city documents.
“We’re going to have to have those conversations as soon as City Manager [Eric] Campbell brings that budget to us,” Reed said of how to proceed with the project. “I see it as an urgent decision that we’re really going to need to look at once we look at what our financial status is as a city, but we’re not going to be able to keep kicking this can down the road.”
Reed and Romero said potential changes to the budget and other decisions for how to support residents and businesses are best made based on data.
Romero said outreach continues to be key during the pandemic, and as a member of the Latino community, it is a task he does not take lightly.
“We have a lot of people not taking advantage of supports,” he said.
The city’s unemployment rate improved to 3.6% in October, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but many residents and families are still struggling economically as social supports, such as food pantries, are experiencing increased demand.
The next City Council meeting is on Jan. 12.
