FRONT ROYAL — Front Royal Town Council members continued discussions Monday about a proposal to revitalize a former youth center.
Reaching Out Now seeks to turn the former Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center at 201 E. 8th St., into a student union. Samantha Barber, president and founder of Reaching Out Now, presented information to council members at their June 12 work session about the organization’s proposal to revitalize the former youth center. The organization has asked the town for financial support to start and run the project for two years.
Mayor Lori A. Cockrell, Vice Mayor R. Wayne Sealock and council members Joshua L. Ingram, Amber F. Morris, H. Bruce Rappaport and Duane R. “Skip” Rogers attended the work session. Councilwoman Melissa DeDomenico-Payne did not attend the work session. Council typically does not take action at work sessions.
Reaching Out Now initially asked for $25,000 immediately and $50,000 in 2024. Council members received information last week that the nonprofit organization now requests $125,000 spread over 2 1/2 years.
Cockrell noted that the council usually does not appropriate funds in the budget to nonprofit groups. Warren County does provide some funding to local nonprofits, she said. Cockrell added if council funded this project, then other nonprofits may ask for money.
“... I don’t know anyone on this council that doesn’t see the value of providing activities for our youth,” Cockrell said. “But that was the concern — is that how could we embrace this in a way that ... this is a one-time situation but not that every nonprofit would come to us moving forward and ask us for funding because it would be challenging on our budget to be able to do that.”
But a change in the group’s timeline for completing the project added a variable to the conversation, Cockrell noted. Reaching Out Now representatives explained that they need to repair the bathroom, fix the flooring that contains asbestos and remediate mold. They estimate they would need three months from the time renovations are complete to make the center ready for use. Renovations would also include installation of a security system.
Morris commented about the project and the funding request.
“I think it’s logistics for council,” Morris said. “I mean, we’re obviously in support of the youth.
“I have a teenager at Warren County Middle School,” Morris said. “I’d love somewhere for him to be able to have a home and make friends.”
Council needed to give staff direction on how to proceed, Morris said. She added that council may want to draft a memorandum of agreement that would establish responsibilities for both Reach Out Now and the town. Such an agreement would provide accountability and show how the taxpayers’ money is spent, Morris said.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
