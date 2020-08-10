Harrisonburg City Council will hear staff’s amended proposed policy for the naming of city spaces and facilities at its Tuesday meeting, according to city documents.
The new rules would set a formal process for the naming of new sites, such as buildings and streets, that includes public input, but the power would still be council’s, according to city documents.
New city sites are named on a case-by-case basis under current code and require one public hearing before a City Council vote.
The proposed naming policy would consider names related to natural features, geographic locations, places of historical or cultural significance or areas around the site as appropriate for use.
The new policy would avoid names for properties that could be construed as advertising for a business, derogatory or too similar to an established city space or facility.
It would also discourage using the name of a person who is either still living or has been dead for less than three years, unless they improved life for residents and the city’s history and culture or helped buy or donated land or structures to the community.
There are also two ways to enact a renaming for city spaces. If two council members bring it to the agenda, it will be added, and residents can request a renaming. That requires an application sponsored by one resident with 100 signatures.
“I do believe this is going to come up sooner than later,” Mayor Deanna Reed said in July when council first discussed the policy change. “We need to have some policy in place.”
Also at the meeting, council will consider approving an emergency clause to ban gatherings of over 50 people, excluding religious gatherings, wedding ceremonies and receptions, and protests.
In addition, working employees or contractors would be exempt from the limitation.
In other business, council will mull a personal property tax exemption for the Explore More Discovery Museum and a real estate tax exemption for Anicira Veterinary Center.
On Tuesday, council will also hear a rezoning request for 231, 251 and 261 S. Liberty St., which includes the Daily News-Record building.
The request to change the parcel that includes the Daily News-Record printing operation from manufacturing to business, with a special-use permit allowing the production of newspapers or similar products at the site.
The requests were originally tabled by City Council in January until more information from a parking study could be obtained.
City staff recommends denying the request due to the negative impact on parking, based on results from the parking study, that a development would have at the site, according to city documents.
However, staff recommends granting the special-use permit if council were to approve the rezoning.
