The Circuit Court for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County announced on Thursday, July 20, that Deputy Clerk Megan Schoeman accepted the recently created position and her new role as the Deputy Clerk of Historic Archives and Law Librarian.
In this position — which was approved by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors — Schoeman will be available to provide assistance and suggestions for researchers digging through the archives. According to Clerk Chaz Haywood, Schoeman was selected based on her education experience with a master’s degree in Public History from James Madison University and knowledge of the history of the Shenandoah Valley.
“My objective," Schoeman said, "is to encourage people to discover how history can move from footnotes to fingertips. Records remain silent and my intention is to overcome that challenge by preserving historical resources and sharing their unique stories for future generations."
The Historic Archives contain records of Rockingham County and City of Harrisonburg dating from the formation of Rockingham County in 1778 up through the early 1900s. In fact, the mission of the Historic Archives and Law Library is to preserve and make available the historic records and legal resources of the Rockingham County Circuit Court to the public.
Research may be conducted in-person at the Clerk’s Office or by online indexes, as well as the Histories Along the Blue Ridge website at https://omeka.lib.jmu.edu/erp/.
