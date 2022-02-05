It's not surprising that the number of families choosing the home-school route rose significantly as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On one hand, there were families that felt school wasn't safe enough, and on the other, families thought that mitigation strategies, like mask wearing, went too far. You also had families who didn't want virtual learning.
Whatever the reason, Rockingham County Public Schools saw its home-school numbers almost double between the 2019-2020 school year and the 2020-2021 school year. By contrast, Harrisonburg City Public Schools didn't see its numbers fluctuate.
While the increase in home-school students isn't surprising, the fact that they have remained at those elevated levels despite returning to full in-person learning is, said Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent of innovation and learning for RCPS.
In fact, Rockingham County Schools' home-school numbers increased by 30 students between last school year and the current one.
"I was a little shocked by that," Shifflett said of the increase. "I thought we would maintain."
RCPS and HCPS Home-school Numbers by Year:
2018-2019:
Rockingham County, home-school-521; religious exemption-335
Harrisonburg City, home-school-133; religious exemption-18
2019-2020
Rockingham County, home-school-516; religious exemption-334
Harrisonburg City, homeschool-116; religious exemption-19
2020-2021
Rockingham County, home-school-821; religious exemption-302
Harrisonburg City, home-school-181; religious exemption-17
2021-2022
Rockingham County, home-school-851; religious exemption-310
Harrisonburg City, home-school-166; religious exemption- 15
Religious exemption is different from home-school in that families who choose to exempt their children for religious reasons do not have to provide proof of a curriculum or any growth metrics such as testing.
Shifflett said that RCPS' number of religious exemptions has been consistent over the years and that the pandemic doesn't seem to have had any bearing on those numbers.
And while the increase in the number of home-school students was expected, Shifflett said he hopes they'll return to the school system if and when the virus becomes less easily transmittable and deadly. Some parents won't send their kids back to school until masks are optional and some won't send their kids back until the number of COVID-19 cases drops.
"Hopefully, some of those folks will come back to us," Shifflett said.
Rockingham County Public Schools had a fall enrollment of 11,310. Harrisonburg City Public Schools had a fall enrollment of 6,660.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.