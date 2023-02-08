A proposal that would make way for a town home development just east of Harrisonburg got the green light from the Rockingham County Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Travis Lam sought to rezone about 4.4 acres, approximately 800 feet northwest of the intersection of U.S. 33 and Stone Spring Road to a planned multi-family district.
According to county documents, Ridgeview Development proposed a town home development with about 57 units. The development would feature a mix of public and private streets, landscaping along U.S. 33 and the extension of a turn lane along U.S. 33.
The U.S. 33 shared-use path, currently along the Holtzman 7-11 Station and Preston Lake Marketplace frontage, would be extended along Ridgeview Development, according to county documents. There would also be a property owners association to maintain stormwater areas, the shared-use path, common areas, private streets and parking lots.
Rockingham County's Planning Commission originally tabled the request in December to give the developer time to address concerns when it sought to rezone the property to residential. In January, the applicant resubmitted the request to rezone to planned multi-family.
On Tuesday, commissioners Kevin Flint, Keith Sheets, Michael Harvey and Jordan Rohrer recommended approval of the rezoning. Bill Loomis was absent.
In other business, the Planning Comission tabled a rezoning request off of Reservoir Street and Fieldale Place for a housing development, to give the applicant time to work out an entrance and exit plan from VDOT and because Loomis, whose district the proposal is in, was absent.
In 2019, some of the property was rezoned to planned multi-family zoning, and a plan for six apartment buildings with 156 total units was submitted and approved, though construction on that project never commenced, said Kayla Yankey, county planner.
Valley View Village, LLC, is seeking to modify that existing master plan to span about 18 acres, and include 13 apartment buildings with about 420 units, a clubhouse and other amenities like an outdoor pool, dog wash, tot lots and a walking trail.
(0) comments
