While the old legend that Massanutten Mountain was formed from the explosion of an ancient volcano isn't true, there has been quite the bit of moving and shaking at Massanutten Resort that will effect visitors and guests alike, though not immediately.
During a regular meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors held on the evening of Wednesday, July 26, a unanimous vote was made to approve three different rezoning requests — each with respect to an extravagant plan to revamp Massanutten Resort that is expected to take 15 to 20 years to complete.
Note that Michael Breeden — representative of election district number five — was not in attendance.
REZ23-0698 was in reference to Great Eastern Resort Corporation's proposed Massanutten Station. It stated that, "this is a request to rezone a total of 224.6 acres to R-4 (Planned Resort); approximately 145 acres currently PCD (Planned Commercial Development) and 80 acres currently A-2 (General Agricultural). All existing master plans within this area would be replaced with a R-4 Master Plan that incorporates all 224.6 acres. The property is located on the east side of Resort Dr (Rt 644), south of Bloomer Springs Rd (Rt 646), and west of East Point Rd (Rt 602). Election District 5."
REZ23-0711 was in reference to Great Eastern Resort Corporation's proposed Woodstone Meadows. It stated that, "this is a request to amend approximately 11 acres of the Woodstone Meadows R-5 Master Plan for the redesign of the commercial uses and the addition of a multi-purpose trail. The property is located at the intersection of Meadowvista Ln and Resort Dr (Rt 644). Election District 5."
REZ23-0712 was in reference to Great Eastern Resort Corporation's proposed Active Adult facility. It stated that, "this is a request to rezone a total of approximately 197.26 acres to R-5 (Planned Neighborhood); 67.5 acres currently A-2 (General Agricultural), 125.25 acres currently RR-1 (Residential or Recreation), and 4.25 acres currently R-5 (Planned Neighborhood). The property is located on the north side of Resort Dr (Rt 644), approximately 0.5-mile northeast of Massanutten Dr. Election District 5."
In simpler terms, the resort — now in operation for more than 50 years — plans to expand its facilities to incorporate a more than five-mile-long, multi-use trail, workforce housing units and a senior living community. The resort hope's that its renovations will benefit not only its visitors, but its year-round residents and people and business owners living in Rockingham County too with added amenities, a representative from the resort stated during the meeting.
Rob Robinson — who spoke on behalf of Urban Design Associates — mentioned that, "we believe in building on the historic DNA of a locality."
Massanutten Resort has been working on its development plans with county staff for the last six months. Rockingham County's Planning Commission held public comment on the matter earlier in July and recommended its approval. Before a final vote was taken — at nearly 9 p.m. — a public hearing was held before county supervisors for the rezoning requests in which a near equal amount of citizens spoke both for and against the project.
Residents opposed to the project were mostly adjacent landowners who had concerns about traffic, trespassing and environmental impact.
Sallie Wolfe-Garrison noted that the project is, "truly a massive plan that will change the way that area looks for generations to come."
To view the current master plan, visit https://www.rockinghamcountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07262023-751.
