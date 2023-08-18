Rockingham County Fair annual photography and art contest winners were announced.
"We award a Best of Show, where the judges will get through all of the blue ribbons in each of the four age groups. They'll pick what they think is the best of all the Blue-Ribbon prints and that will become the best of show,” said Don Attima, who organizes the photography contest at the fair. “Then we also have what we call a sweepstakes winner, which is the person that entered and had the highest score, basically the highest number of Blue-Ribbon prints."
Rockingham County Fair, 2023, results for photography.
Best In Show
- Penny Edwards won the Best in Show for adults.
- Robert Furr won the Best in Show for ages 14 to 19.
- Madeline Danner won Best in Show for ages 9 to 13.
- Charlotte May won Best in Show for ages 8 and under.
Sweepstakes
- Larry Reynolds wone the adult Sweepstakes.
- Robert Furr won the 14- to 19-year-old Sweepstakes.
- Madeline Danner won the 9- to 13-year-old Sweepstakes.
- Pyper Shoemaker won the 8 and under Sweepstakes.
Rockingham County Fair, 2023, results for art.
- Erin Murray won the Best in Show for adults.
- Alana Farren won the Best in Show for ages 14 to 18.
- Carolin Cressin won Best in Show for ages 9 to 13.
- Elizabeth Moore won Best in Show for ages 4 to 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.