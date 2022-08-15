Brinna Pennybacker, 15, of Silver Lining Farm in Hinton, has worked hard all summer to raise a Hampshire hog that she bought when it was a few months old.
Taking the last step of preparation before the annual Rockingham County Fair — which begins today — Brinna and her parents brought her hog, along with a lamb and a goat she raised, to get weighed in Sunday morning in the barn complex at the fairgrounds off U.S. 11 south of Harrisonburg.
In a pen labeled with a laser-cut metal sign with Brinna’s name on it, she stood next to her hog, which had to be placed on a scale and weigh between 220 and 290 pounds before having a lot number stamped on his back. The weigh-in is held to ensure each animal weighs enough to sell.
Starting at 6 a.m. Sunday until a bit after 10 a.m., hundreds of hogs, lambs and goats were weighed in and will be part of the 4-H and FFA livestock sale, which takes place Friday at noon.
Not just any teen or preteen can show an animal for market, organizers from the fair said.
“You have to be a dedicated person to raise hogs,” said Richard Ritchie, hog chairman for the fair, who oversees all the hogs. “They’re dirty. A lot of kids don’t have a place to keep them.”
Brinna said she bonded with her pig, feeding and watering him each day since the beginning of summer and taking him for walks around her family’s farm.
“We spent so much time together,” she said. “It’s sad when we have to sell them.”
At the sale, students from local 4-H and FFA programs will be introduced along with the weight of their animal, and hundreds of buyers will bid on each animal, according to Rosemary Life, a local 4-H educator who works for the Virginia Cooperative Extension and runs the livestock sale.
“When they sell these animals, they’re selling them way over market price,” Life said. “It’s because the community members realize the value of what the [4-H and FFA members] have done with these projects and they’ll bid the prices up.”
Many of the 4-H and FFA members who sell their animals put the profits into a savings account, either using the money to help pay for an animal to raise next year or to pay for college, fair organizers said.
“I have no college debt because of this,” said Life, who showed animals at the 4-H and FFA shows when she was young and used the money she earned to pay college tuition.
Brinna said she puts the money she earns from her livestock sales into a savings account that she plans to use for college. She hopes to study agriculture or a related discipline.
According to Ritchie, who is in his 40th year as hog chairman, profits might be slimmer this year for the 4-H and FFA members selling their animals, because feed prices were high this year.
“I enjoy seeing the kids, working with the kids and the parents,” Ritchie said. “Some of them I don’t see but once a year here. We’re kind of like one big family.”
