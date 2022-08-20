Fairgoers enjoy the experience of going to the Rockingham County Fair for a number of reasons — maybe it’s the rides, the food or the entertainment.
But by sheer numbers alone, the animal shows reign king when it comes to activities, engagement and the crowd appeal.
This week, 606 animals were shown and auctioned off by more than 250 participants — 116 hogs, 243 goats, 166 lambs and 76 steer, said Rebecca Holloway, manager of the fair.
After a week of showing the animals, they were auctioned off to a packed house on Friday.
Alexis Showalter, a rising junior at Broadway High School, showed a steer and a goat this year.
“It’s a lot of fun. I think more kids should do this,” Showalter said. She showed her goat on Tuesday morning and her steer Wednesday morning.
While she knows it’s part of the gig, Showalter said it is “hard” watching her animals that she’s been taking care of for months being sold on Friday.
Danielle Michael, a rising senior at Spotswood High School, showed a steer and a pig this year.
“I love the fair. I love hanging out with my friends,” Michael said. She agreed that the sale of her animals is hard but the money she makes off of it goes toward purchasing new animals or to savings.
“My dad makes me save every penny for college,” Michael said.
This was Colton Blankenship‘s sixth year showing animals. The Wilbur S. Pence Middle School rising eighth-grader showed a steer and two lambs this year.
Getting ready for the fair is a lot of work, Colton said. You have to work with the animals for months, including practicing showing and exercising them.
“I just have a love for animals and showing,” Colton said.
Tyler Colaw is a fellow rising eighth-grader at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School who showed a steer and two hogs this year at the fair.
Tyler said he loves being around the animals and meeting new people.
“You work on them from November until now, so seeing them sold can be hard,” he said.
In two years the Rockingham County Fair will reach a milestone — 75 years since the first time it was held at Linville-Edom High School north of Harrisonburg from Aug. 31 through Sept. 3, 1949. Many people have helped shape the fair along the way and the fair itself has gone through many changes over the last almost 75 years.
Currently, Holloway is tasked with leading the fair operations. She became manager of the fair in 2018.
In a previous interview, Holloway said she grew up with the fair. Her older brother and older sister had been showing animals before she was able to. Her parents were involved in the fair as well.
When Holloway was old enough to begin showing animals herself at 11, it was a no-brainer, she said earlier this month. She showed market hogs and market steers and continued as a volunteer after she aged out of showing animals.
Her career path has also been formed by the fair and agriculture. She was an agriculture teacher at Spotswood High School and East Rockingham High School before applying for the job as fair manager in 2018.
Holloway had served on the fair board from 2004 until 2012 with one year off to have a baby, so when the job to manage the fair came open she knew what it entailed. But still, there has been a learning curve.
“My heart has always been in that barn,” Holloway said earlier this month. “I didn’t have to learn about that.”
