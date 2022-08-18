The theme for this year’s Rockingham County Fair, “A Family Tradition,” certainly rings true for the festival’s horticulture co-chair.
Patricia Bowman, of McGaheysville, became co-chair of the horticulture department at the Rockingham County Fair in the mid-1990s.
Her husband, Charles Bowman, did a two-year stint on the fair’s board of directors and is now a volunteer. His father, Bill Bowman, served on the board of directors for 16 years and was president of the Rockingham County Fair Association from 1986 to 1987.
“Even after [Bill] was on the board, he was all over the fair volunteering,” Patricia said. “He’d drive around in his four-wheeler and golf cart. He loved the fair.”
Bill died in December. Patricia said it’s been a more difficult fair without his presence and guidance.
Before Patricia took the reins as horticulture co-chair, her aunt, also named Patricia Bowman, served in the role from 1985 to 1995.
And now, Patricia Bowman’s counterpart of the horticulture department is her sister-in-law, Sandra Hammer.
Patricia’s son, Adam, volunteers with the Farm Museum.
“It really is a family tradition,” Patricia said.
What keeps her coming back, Patricia said, is the people she’s met at the fair and the horticulture events. This summer, there were 44 participants in the junior category and 36 in the senior category. Participants submit three of a certain fruit or vegetable, and judges determine winners based on the items’ uniformity.
“I enjoy seeing what we have, and seeing different people,” she said.
