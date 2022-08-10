In two years the Rockingham County Fair will reach a milestone -- 75 years since the first time it was held at Linville-Edom High School north of Harrisonburg from Aug. 31 through Sept. 3, 1949. Many people have helped shape the fair along the way and the fair itself has gone through many changes over the last almost 75 years.
But who will take over the fair when the current manager, Rebecca Holloway, and board members pass the torch?
Only time will answer those questions, but there are already youth who have been involved in the fair since they were children, have a family history of fair involvement, have an interest in the future of the fair, or all of the above.
Sadie Houff is a rising eighth-grader and has been showing goats and volunteering with the fair since she was 8 years old. When she is older she hopes to get more involved with the fair and wants to pursue a career in agriculture.
Over the years Sadie has noticed that the fair has added more events throughout the year, not just during fair week, which has drawn more people to the fair when it happens annually.
Courtney Begoon will be a freshman at Virginia Tech this fall and has been showing lambs, hogs and steers at the Rockingham County Fair since she was 10 years old. She is on the youth and education committee for the fair. As part of the youth and education committee, Begoon comes up with ways to engage youth in what is going on with the fair.
Over the years Begoon said she has seen the fair change mostly in the facilities. The facilities have grown and improved.
Wyatt Holloway is Holloway's son and a rising freshman at East Rockingham High School. Holloway has been showing lambs and steers since he was 8 years old. Besides that he comes to the fairgrounds on a regular basis to help with landscaping and whatever else they need. Holloway hopes to be on the youth committee when he gets older.
Like Begoon, Wyatt has seen the facilities at the fairgrounds. He hopes in the future to see the fair offer more of their sales events on the weekend of fair week to give owners and sellers more time to show their animals.
Delanee Holloway is a rising fifth-grader at South River Elementary School and this is her second summer showing goats. Holloway, who is also the daughter of Rebecca Holloway, said she's not sure what she wants to do with the fair when she gets older but that she wants to stay involved and wants to go to Virginia Tech to study something involving agriculture.
Rebecca Holloway grew up with the farm. Her older brother and older sister had been showing animals before she was able to. Her parents were involved in the fair as well.
When Holloway was old enough to begin showing animals herself at 11, it was a no-brainer. She showed market hogs and market steers and continued as a volunteer after she aged out of showing animals.
"It's just something we all grew up with," she said.
Her career path has also been formed by the fair and agriculture. She was an agriculture teacher at Spotswood High School and East Rockingham High School before applying for the job as fair manager in 2018.
Holloway had served on the fair board from 2004 until 2012 with one year off to have a baby, so when the job to manage the fair came open she knew what it entailed. But still, there has been a learning curve.
"My heart has always been in that barn," Holloway said of where the livestock shows are held during the fair. "I didn't have to learn about that."
But other aspects of the fair such as the vendors and grandstand events took some time to figure out. However, Holloway will be the first to tell you that volunteers handle much of that aspect of the fair. It takes about 500 volunteers to run the fair when everything is said and done.
Holloway had one "normal" summer fair before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
"The challenge has been keeping everything going," she said. The fair took place in 2020 but it was a pared-down occasion for health and safety reasons. But everything is pretty much back to how it was in 2019, Holloway said.
The fair has had many presidents and managers in its almost 75-year history and has grown exponentially since its first three-day run.
The first fair in 1949 made a profit of approximately $130 and there were about 5,000 people in attendance, according to the fair website.
From 1950 to 1951, the Rockingham County Fair was four days long; from 1952 to 1963, five days long; and since 1964, the fair has run for six days. The event is scheduled to begin on the third Monday of August each year. It will begin on Aug. 15 this year.
In 1980 the first fair was conducted at the current location and included a 21,000-square-foot exhibit hall, a barn complex with more than 80,000 square feet providing space for hundreds of hogs, sheep, goats, beef and dairy cattle. It also included a farm museum, a building for horticulture, flowers and farm crop displays, and numerous food concession buildings operated by local civic organizations, according to the fair website.
A 3,200-square-foot Virginia Poultry Industry Center, including a museum and animal display facility, have been added to the assets of the property.
