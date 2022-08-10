For Rebecca Holloway, Rockingham County Fair general manager, while working the six days of the fair, one thing she doesn’t have to worry about is packing lunch, breakfast or dinner.
"I have a go-to from each booth,” Holloway said. “Chicken tenders, hand-cut french fries, fried pickles, mozzarella sticks. You can get anything.”
Taking place Aug. 15 to 20, the Rockingham County Fair is a renowned agricultural fair, but food, snacks and beverage options are no afterthought, with 10-plus food booths sprinkled throughout the the center of the fairgrounds, between the barn complex and the Exhibit Hall.
Much of the proceeds from the sale of treats — which include steak and cheese subs, hot dogs, fried chicken, hand-cut fries and ribeye steak sandwiches -- go to groups’ annual fundraising efforts. Each booth is staffed by volunteers from a different community group.
For early risers, the Rockingham County 4-H Food Pavilion will have sausage, bacon and Western ham biscuits, gravy, orange juice and more, located near the barn complex, with the sounds of roosters crowing included in the ticket price.
Once the sun is a little higher in the sky, local FFA chapters will offer a mouthwatering menu including FFA-raised beef hamburgers and cheeseburgers at the center of the festival grounds, while the Cross Keys-Mill Creek food booth will have fresh-squeezed lemonade, chicken tenders with fries and fried chicken legs near the barn complex.
The Bridgewater Ruritan Club is putting the “ham” in Rockingham with country ham sandwiches, beef barbecue, beef hot dogs, hand-cut steak fries, fried macaroni and cheese and deep-fried Twinkies at its shack.
At the Mount Crawford booth, every day of the fair is fry-day with a menu of Philly cheesesteaks, chili dogs, deep-fried pickles, pork barbecue, nachos and chili cheese fries, next to the Broadway-Timberville Ruritans booth.
Another great catch of fair food, the Broadway-Timberville food booth will have fried catfish sandwiches and platters served with coleslaw and french fries near the Exhibit Hall.
While the main “diet” at the Rockingham County Fair might be diet soda, the Rockingham County 4-H Food Pavilion will have tossed garden salads with chicken strips, taco salad and salad wraps, according to Holloway.
“After that, you’re done. There’s no other healthy food,” Holloway said. “[Fair] food is meant to be fried.”
For those with a sweet tooth, the 4-H Food Pavilion will have milkshakes, and the Young Farmers booth will have ice cream bowls and root beer floats. The McGaheysville booth will focus on a fair classic — funnel cake.
The vendors pay 18% of revenue to the fair, which pays for permitting and fees for selling food, Holloway said. The organizations keep the rest of the money .
Holloway doesn’t have just one favorite thing from the fair — she has a list of favorite foods that usually come back each year.
“I’m here for six days, so I’ve got to plan accordingly,” Holloway said.
