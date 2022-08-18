The Exhibition Hall at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds is “all about show and tell,” said Barbara Roadcap, the fair’s senior homemaking chair.
To a group of 18 children eager to decorate a cupcake Wednesday, Roadcap, while delicately dabbing icing and spreading sprinkles on her cupcake, notes the kids cupcake decorating event is different than the other entries displayed in the hall.
“There’s these gifts and talents and experiences that can be explored,” she said.
Roadcap, a home economics teacher at Montevideo Middle School, said the kids cupcake decorating event is to get children interested in fair festivities, promoting the theme of this year’s fair, “A Family Tradition.”
The event, which Roadcap started in 2017, can inspire children to compete in fair homemaking events as they get older, she said. At the fair, homemaking events include baked goods categories, canning preserves, jellies and jams, and handcrafts, and all are invited to participate.
“It goes from 4 to 104,” Roadcap said of the age range.
Eliana Gredler, 6, of Harrisonburg, said her favorite part of decorating the cupcake was spreading the icing around and putting sprinkles on it. She was most excited to get her picture taken with fair queens Jordyn Brown, Johanna Pearson and Jennifer Barbour.
“It’s me in my element,” said Brown, this year’s Junior Miss Rockingham County Fair, who wants to be a teacher.
Although the kids cupcake decorating event is not judged, participants placed their decorated cupcakes in a display. Once the cupcake was placed in the display case, fair staff took a picture of participants with the queens.
Pearson, Miss Rockingham County Fair, said she won an adult cupcake decorating contest this year.
“It takes patience, perfection and putting your personality on a cupcake,” Pearson said.
In addition to helping children decorate their cupcakes, Pearson said Rockingham County Fair queens help with different events all over the fair, like making announcements and presenting awards.
“It’s just mingling and being that positive light,” said Barbour, Mrs. Rockingham County Fair.
Edith Kinkead, 5, of Bridgewater, said she most enjoyed “putting on the sprinkles” and “putting on icing.”
Seeing children smile and enjoy the fair makes it all worthwhile for Roadcap. She recalled another homemaking competition where she saw four children run up to the display cabinet and squeal when they saw ribbons next to their entries.
“That’s what makes this exciting,” Roadcap said.
