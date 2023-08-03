The 75th Rockingham County Fair is scheduled to take place Aug. 14 – 19. There is entertainment scheduled at the Pepsi Grandstand, Harrisonburg Ford Arena, Harrisonburg Honda / Harrisonburg Hyundai Tent, Swartz Auto Sales / Triumph Motocycle’s of Harrisonburg Talent Pavilion and the G & M Hoop Barn Helmuth Stage.
Pepsi Grandstand Events
Jimmy Fortune, The Isaacs, and Brothers of the Heart will kick off the fair on Sunday Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.
During the week the following events are scheduled to occur at the Pepsi Grandstand. Monday, The Marshall Tucker Band with BlackHawk at 7 p.m., Tuesday Randy Houser with Restless Road at 7 p.m., Wednesday KOI drag racing at 7 p.m., Thursday the rodeo will start at 7 p.m., and on Friday the demolition derby is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
On Saturday the farm tractor pull is scheduled for 3 p.m. and the interstate truck and tractor pull are scheduled at 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg Ford Arena Events
The Harrisonburg Ford Arena has the following events scheduled. Monday at 7 p.m. go cart racing, Tuesday at 7 p.m. KOI ATV rodeo, Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. touch a tractor,
Thursday at 5 p.m. antique tractor, Friday at 7 p.m. SVTPA garden tractor pull and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. horse pull.
Harrisonburg Honda / Harrisonburg Hyundai Tent
At the Harrisonburg Honda / Harrisonburg Hyundai Tent the following events are scheduled to take place.
On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Dennis Lee and at 7:15 p.m. Billy Lindsey as Elvis are scheduled to perform.
Thursday at 6:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Glen Shelton with Lisa Meadows is scheduled to perform.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:15 p.m. the Best of Elvis Jimmy Mazz will perform.
Friday at 6:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Spencer Hatcher and Ol’ Son Gang.
Saturday 5:30 pm to 7:15 p.m. WSIG Bluegrass.
Swartz Auto Sales / Triumph Motocycle’s of Harrisonburg Talent Pavilion
The Swartz Auto Sales / Triumph Motocycle’s of Harrisonburg Talent Pavilion has the following events scheduled at the pavilion. Monday at 5:15p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jack and Davis Reid, Tuesday at 5:15p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Mountain Heritage Cloggers, Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. WKCY Sing Your Heart Out and Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Dennis Lee.
G & M Hoop Barn Helmuth Stage
There will be shows all week on the stage. The following shows are scheduled to occur on the G & M Hoop Barn Helmuth Stage.
Billy Lindsey, Katie Lombardo, and Jimmy Mazz will perform Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tumble Crossing will perform on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., Thursday at 11 a.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., Friday 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., and Saturday 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Pompeyo’s Ranch Family Dog Show Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Thursday at 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Friday 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Saturday 3:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Dan Dan The Farmer Man will perform Monday through Saturday at 4:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Fritzy Brothers “One Man” Circus is scheduled to perform Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Coyote Clem Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Mountain Heritage Cloggers Monday and Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Twirling Medallions on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There are several events to choose from for entertainment at the fair. Mike Walker of Dan Dan the Farmer Man, Jack Reid of Jack and Davis Reid, and Steven Lombardo of Fritzy Brothers “One Man” Circus offer insight about the entertainment they perform and the experience each act has with Rockingham County Fair.
Insights from Performers
Dan Dan the Farmer Man provides a hilarious, family friendly, comedy show about a farmer and his scarecrow that make a rain machine in the midst of a drought, according to Walker. Walker resides in Arlington, Texas and travels for Shenaniguns, an entertainment company. This is Walker’s first time at the Rockingham Fair. The team at Rockingham fair is so friendly and outgoing, it made him want to join in on the fun, said Walker.
Jack Reid is looking forward to performing at the Rockingham County Fair. As a child, Jack recalls walking around the fair, riding rides and watching his father play. “To be able to do it now is really cool. So, we’re really excited,” said Reid.
Jack and Davis Reid are cousins and are a part of a four-piece band. Jack plays the guitar and sings, and Davis plays the piano and sings harmony. Jack said, the band also has a bass player and drummer.
Jack is the son of Wil Reid and Davis is the son of Langdon Reid. Wil and Langdon are the duo singers of Wilson Fairchild. Jack and Davis grandfathers are Harold and Don Reid, of the Statler Brothers.
This is Steven Lombard’s second year performing as Fritzy Brothers “One Man” Circus at the fair. Last year he did performance strolling only and this year he will do strolling and shows. His show consists of two unicycle acts, a juggling act, fire eating, walking on top of a globe and some audience participation,” said Lombardo.
One of his fan favorite acts is Schmoozalino Valentino Lombardo who is an Italian dressed as a gondolier, that rides around on a gondola on top of a skateboard, Lombardo said. His daughter Katie Lombardo will also be performing at Rockingham County Fair.
Lombardo stated that “[the Rockingham County Fair is] one of the cleanest fairs I’ve ever worked at. I mean, it looks like they take pride in just keeping it really clean. And I was thoroughly impressed with that,” and that the fair goers are very friendly.
