For 20 minutes on Friday afternoon, Charlotte Pickin carefully and swiftly set up a table based off of the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
It’s not her favorite movie, the 10-year-old from Grottoes said, but it was one she was able to come up with a lot of ideas for when it came to the table setting competition held at the Rockingham County Fair.
Charlotte was one of four competitors at this year’s competition, hosted by the fair’s homemaking department. Contestants were tasked with creating a menu and setting a table to fit this year’s theme, “A Family Tradition.”
It’s the third time the fair has had a table setting competition, said Barbara Roadcap, homemaking chair.
“If you Google table setting competition, it’s nationwide,” Roadcap said.
One of Charlotte’s family traditions, she said, was watching a movie together about once a month. Charlotte and her mother and grandmother watched “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” — the Gene Wilder version — to perfect every detail before designing the table.
“Coming up with the ideas is fun,” Charlotte said.
She used melted lollipops and Jolly Ranchers to color the wallpaper on her tablecloth, and made a chocolate-style river with candies on the side to serve as the table runner.
Although competitors were allotted 20 minutes to set up their table, all four participants were able to get the materials on the table in about five minutes. The rest of the time was spent on finishing touches and straightening plates and silverware.
The judge, Stephanie Diehl of Dayton, used a formula to grade the tables based on consistency with the theme, “A Family Tradition,” the table’s general appearance, proper use of tableware and how the setting was placed.
“It should look pleasing when you look at it,” Diehl said.
To not obstruct conversation, centerpieces should not be too big, Diehl said. Knives and spoons go to the right of the plate, and forks are placed on the left, she said. Above all, it should be aesthetically pleasing.
“I just like seeing the different creatives ideas people have when they do this,” Diehl said. “And the time and effort they put in — that’s impressive.”
In the adult category, Diehl ruled that a table setting representing the Rockingham County Fair, entered by Shelby McDorman of Bridgewater, won. A “Grandma’s Sunday Easter Brunch” table set by Dorenda Brooks, of Fulks Run, came in second.
“They all did a very good job, and it was close,” Diehl said.
Karleigh Stroop, 7, of McGaheysville, set up a table like she was preparing a meal on her family’s vacation at Sandbridge Beach.
“We go to Sandbridge Beach a lot with my family. Sandbridge is the most funnest place that I’ve been,” Karleigh said.
Fixing it, Karleigh said, included putting a toy turtle, seashells from the beach, and a sandcastle that was her great-grandmothers, who has since passed away, on the table.
“I thought putting [the sandcastle] in the table setting would make her happy,” Karleigh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.