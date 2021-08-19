The Rockingham County Fair has a variety of food booths supporting local organizations, but at the Rockingham County FFA food booth, a new meaning to farm-to-table is being cooked up.
The main attraction — steak burgers, and not just any steak burger.
The steak burgers are the final product of a program initiated by county FFA chapter leaders nearly four years ago that allows students to help raise steers, process the meat and sell burgers during the fair.
“It’s hands-on experience,” said Brian Crickenberger, food booth volunteer and instructional leader at Turner Ashby High School.
“It basically goes from farm to table and the students get to see the process, and they are having fun doing it,” said Don Rhodes, FFA food booth coordinator and agriculture teacher at Rockingham Academy.
For the last four years, students from the 10 local FFA chapters have raised steers at a farm leased by Rockingham County Public Schools in hopes of one day being able to sell a finished product.
During the 2021 Rockingham County Fair, that moment happened.
After taking a break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers at the Rockingham County FFA food booth came back with a new menu item — the locally grown steak burger. Rhodes said the organization was able to process one steer for this year’s fair, which provided more than 1,800 burgers waiting to be consumed by hungry fairgoers.
“This week hasn’t been bad,” Rhodes said. “But the most important thing is being able to give back to the students.”
All proceeds from the food booth go back to the organization, Rhodes said, which means bringing more opportunities for FFA students.
Through the farm-to-table program, Rhodes said students are involved with every step of the process.
It starts with raising the steers when they’re roughly 15 months old. Once the steer is ready to be processed, Rhodes said they take the steer to T&E Meats in Harrisonburg, which takes roughly a week from start to finish. After the processed meat is picked up, it’s time to cook them on charbroil grills.
In FFA member Clay Shantz’s opinion, the burgers are something visitors won’t want to miss out on.
“It’s a really good, solid steak burger,” he said.
Clay’s classmate, Kasey Cyzick, was quick to agree.
“It’s really good,” he said.
Clay, 14, and Kasey, 15, have been members of the Turner Ashby FFA chapter since they were in middle school, and both have been a part of the FFA’s farm-to-table program.
Clay said what he has enjoyed the most about the program is being able to eat something and know where it came from, as well as learning about the process from a behind-the-scenes point of view.
“It will help me with jobs in the future,” he said.
And that’s what it’s all about, Rhodes said.
“They are able to apply what they learn to real-life situations, and they see what happens,” he said. “This is a perfect example of a hands-on experience for students.”
Rhodes said he hopes the organization will be able to process three steers for the 2022 Rockingham County Fair, but it will depend on how this week goes.
