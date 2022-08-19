Catherine Hickland, of Las Vegas, said she is right at home in poultry-centric Rockingham County.
Hickland, a former soap opera star who’s bringing a new type of performance to the Rockingham County Fair, said she keeps animals such as chickens and even an emu at her home in the Sagebrush State and has gotten some sweet gifts, like a pair of oven mitts with chickens on them, from people at the fair.
“I have three turkeys, two ducks, two geese,” Hickland said. “The emu is the most amazing bird. Six foot two, she is.”
Hickland, who played the character Lindsay Rappaport on popular soap opera “One Life to Live,” has brought her show, “Catherine Hickland: Comedy Hypnosis and Other Mind Amazements,” to the Rockingham County Fair, which continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds off of U.S. 11 south of Harrisonburg
A certified hypnotherapist, Hickland puts volunteers from the audience into a trance during the show and also incorporates mentalism — something that looks like mind-reading, but Hickland said involves a mixture of skills and the power of suggestion — into parts of her show.
Hickland will take the Harrisonburg Honda/Harrisonburg Hyundai Tent stage today at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Hickland said she wasn’t able to do hypnotism shows early in the week at the fair, because there weren’t enough people in the audience. Hickland said not everybody stays under hypnosis, so it’s necessary to have a lot of people to do the show.
Touring during the summer and at her leisure with the hypnotism show, Hickland also owns Cat Cosmetics, a seminar called “Get Your Fire Back” and has written two books, “Cat and Fern’s Excellent God Adventure: Daily Inspirations for 365 Days of Heaven on Earth” and “The 30-Day Heartbreak Cure: Get Over Him and Back Out There One Month from Today.” They all focus on empowerment and a life of inspiration, she said.
When performing mentalism, Hickland does feats, like guessing words and numbers as if by mind-reading. Hickland’s shows are interactive, and during a Wednesday mentalism show, Hickland called on the audience to try mind-reading themselves — guessing a letter by intuition and understanding something without reasoning — an ability Hickland said she’s honed and everyone has access to.
Hickland performed on soap operas “Loving” and “The City” in a television career that spanned 40 years, along with performing in the national tour of “Les Miserables.” Hickland said that when “One Life to Live” was ending, she had already earned her hypnotherapy certifications and wanted to do something different that still involved being onstage.
“I was always in this entertainment business — television, stage, film,” Hickland said. “So when I actually did retire [from soaps] I thought, ‘Well maybe I should do [hypnosis] onstage too.’”
Hickland ends each show with something called the gift, a four- or five-minute segment where she offers words of inspiration meant to uplift the audience. Hickland said faith is an important part of her life, and she hopes to share some of the inspiration that’s helped her succeed.
“I am a person of faith,” Hickland said. “God did not bring me all this way to drop me off.”
