The atmosphere coming from a Friday at the Rockingham County Fair could be best summarized by the weather — somber.
Inside the hoop barn, hundreds of 4-H and FFA students lined up to sell the animals they had been training for several months, some even longer than a year. Knowing they would have to say goodbye to their animals in a matter of hours, some couldn’t help but get emotional.
“They are my buddies,” said Mason Hill, of Lacey Spring. “It’ll be weird not seeing him anymore.”
Hill, 9, wrapped his first year competing in the livestock market animal show with his goat, Oliver. Since March, Hill and Oliver were two peas in a pod, but the time to say goodbye was growing near.
As steers were the first to be sold Friday, Hill said he felt sad to have to let Oliver go.
“The day I got him I attached to him,” he said. “I’m going to miss him, but I know when I get a new goat it will bring back a lot of those memories.”
For many kids, getting to the Friday livestock sale means being able to see if all the months of hard work would pay off. The sale starts with the steers and leads to the goats, hogs and finally lambs.
Taking on a different look compared to Monday, where kids could be seen milling around with friends and family, the hoop barn was filled with adults ready to place bids on winning animals that would soon be moved to a new home.
After selling her steer, Averie Keller left the pen in tears, much like other kids.
“It’s hard to let them go,” Hill said.
Hill’s cousin, Kaytlynn Hill, said some people will refuse to name their animals to avoid getting attached.
“But some get attached anyway,” she said.
The livestock sale is a little easier for Owen Kiracofe, of Dayton, who has been showing animals for three years. For Friday’s sale, he sold his two steers, Oreo and Duke, along with his goat, Dale.
Kiracofe, 13, said he was feeling “pretty good” and was hoping his animals would sell and the money would go toward getting his show animals for next year.
“[The sale] shows how all the hard work paid off,” he said. “I am happy the week is over, but then you have to sell your animals, so now I’m getting ready for the next year.”
Kiracofe said he usually starts breaking in his animals in November, making a quick turnaround from selling the animals in August — and the breaking in is his favorite part. For next year, Kiracofe said he would be showing two steers and a goat.
While Kiracofe may not have been as sad as other sellers, he said he understood why the livestock sale can be hard to go through.
“It’s probably hard for some kids to sell their animals,” he said. “Some people are happy, some are sad.”
By selling the animals, the profit can go toward anything from buying next year’s animal to new equipment, and in Luke Myers’ case, a college education.
Myers, 10, has several years before he will attend college, but he’s getting a head-start on building his savings.
As the recipient of the Supreme Grand Champion Award for the market hog show, Myers was getting ready to have his pig, Snow White, sold quickly, but was still feeling sad to have to say goodbye, especially to his goats, Doc and Bashful.
“I liked playing a bit more with the goats than with the pig,” he said.
Going into his second livestock sale, Myers said he knew what to expect and felt good to know it was all over.
