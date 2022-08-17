Members of a local dance troupe take dancing without music to an extreme.
During a performance of “I’m a Woman” by Jennifer Love Hewitt at the Rockingham County Fair on Tuesday, the track playing on the speaker cut out for the last few seconds of the song.
That didn’t stop the Mountain Heritage Cloggers of Crimora, an age and gender-inclusive clogging troupe that teaches and performs the style of American folk dance that was born in the Appalachian Mountains.
Dancers from the troupe perform with metal tabs on their shoes that make rhythmic clicking sounds along with their movements — making clogging distinct from tap or Irish dance. After the music cut off, they continued on with their routine, following the rhythm of their clogs like clockwork.
“It is very different. Tap dancing you use a flat tap. We use jingle taps,” said Lisa Johnson, director of the group, demonstrating the moving pieces of metal on the bottom of the shoe.
All or most of the 25 members of the troupe, which is open to anyone starting from age 3, performed on Monday and Tuesday at the Rockingham County Fair as a roving act, moving between different venues on the walkways of the fair throughout the night.
The dancers performed for three hours in small, rotating sections for each song to conserve their energy.
Many of the members of Mountain Heritage Cloggers also clog competitively as a troupe called Rhythmic Alliance, which sends cloggers to national competitions in other states, including an upcoming show in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., members of the troupe said.
Mountain Heritage Cloggers also perform at the Augusta County Fair. Cloggers practice weekly, year-round, starting with the basic step of clogging, called the double step, and working up to more complicated moves.
“We teach [new members] how to catch the beat of music, so knee bends when they’re really young,” said Allyson Johnson, Lisa’s daughter. “We do basics and from there, you add to that.”
Cloggers traditionally dance to bluegrass or country music, according to Lisa Johnson, but Mountain Heritage includes other genres like pop and R&B in its lineup at the Rockingham County Fair.
Many members of the group have been clogging since they were little kids, while others joined as adults, such as Lindsie Hall, of Waynesboro, who joined along with her daughter, Olivia Hall.
“It was something fun that we could do together,” Lindsie Hall said.
Olivia Hall, who also competes in Rhythmic Alliance, said her favorite thing about clogging is clear.
“The family,” Olivia Hall said, hugging her pal, Kathryn Gardner, before the Tuesday night show at the fair.
