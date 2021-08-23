There was a mutual feeling being shared among Rockingham County Fair staff and volunteers Saturday as the final day of the fair was sinking in.
A feeling that despite rainy weather and a few canceled events, a sense of normalcy had returned.
“I think in spite of some weather challenges we’ve had, it’s gone really well,” said Keith Sheets, fair vice president.
For one week, those volunteering and working at the Rockingham County Fair watched the neighboring community pour into the entrance gates ready to show its support – and as Sheets phrased it, “It’s been humbling.”
“Friday night was probably the most people I’ve seen at the fairgrounds,” he said. “It’s refreshing.”
The 2021 Rockingham County Fair wrapped up with a different pace compared to last year’s fair, when the COVID-19 pandemic left the fair stripped down to only agricultural-based events.
There were no carnival rides, food booths were limited and there was no music entertainment.
As vice president, Sheets said the goal last year was to make sure the 4-H and FFA animal market show and sale went on without a hitch – which was accomplished. This year, the goal was to make sure the fair continued to go on.
As Sheets reflected on how the week went, he said it was a great feeling to see the community come back to the fair and was pleased to hear how successful the animal market sale went Friday.
“From what I understand, the sale went great,” he said. “I think it was the highest dollar amount reached at the livestock sale ever.”
Rebecca Holloway, fair general manager, said more than $800,000 was made during the livestock sale – all of which goes to the 4-H and FFA students who showed animals this year.
Fair President Ron Williams said that for the first time ever, every steer sold Friday for $2 per pound or more.
“We had just a phenomenal sale Friday night for our exhibitors,” he said. “Every young person I’ve talked to has been pleased with the sale.”
And the 4-H and FFA students weren’t the only ones walking away from a successful fair as numerous food booths continuously sold out throughout the week.
The food booths at the fair can be the largest fundraisers of the year for area nonprofits, such as the 4-H, Ruritans and FFA. Williams said that with high turnout on Friday, many food booths, including the Bridgewater Ruritans, ran out of food around 8 p.m.
“They made more than $10,000 last night,” he said. “It’s been awesome since last year we could only have a footprint.”
This year is also Williams’ final year as fair president as the term lasts for two years. Sheets will take on the role next.
Williams said he is thankful for those who had a role in making a week at the fair a success, including the hundreds of volunteers who clocked in hours before and during fair week.
“It’s been a good week for us,” he said. “And we’ve been winning in two ways. We got a million dollar rain and we had music.”
In the exhibit hall, Holloway said the number of submissions was close to above average, adding that numerous ribbons and premier money were given out.
And although Holloway isn’t expecting record-breaking attendance numbers this year, she said the community support has been tremendous.
“With everything we’ve dealt with, it’s the best it could be,” she said.
