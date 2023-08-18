Rockingham County Fair had the rodeo on Thursday. A tractor was seen preparing the field for the rodeo and kicking dust into the air. The arena started to fill with spectators who found their seats for the show and were talking and smiling.
Behind the Scenes
Since the air of the hit drama Yellowstone and restrictions due to COVID, spectators have had a peak in interest in the rodeo lifestyle, according to Wes Begoon of BLM Bull and Rodeo Company.
Begoon has lived a life filled with all things rodeo, specifically firsthand experience with bull riding.
Begoon’s interest started when he was riding calves in the barnyard when he was young boy. Then at the age of 14 he started riding bulls and eventually started riding professionally, said Begoon.
Joking Begoon said, in one even tone, “to honest to steal and too lazy to work,” about his decision to be a bull rider.
He rode bulls “up and down the east coast” and was a horseshoer for 12 to 14 years, said Begoon. Then when he was 28 or 30 years of age, he stopped.
“I guess the ground got hard,” said Begoon.
“I loved the sport. I love it, it consumed my life … [it is] my favorite thing, said Beggon. Starting a rodeo company was a “way to stay involved.”
After bull riding, he bought a couple of bulls and hauled them around to the rodeo for a year or two, according to Begoon.
“Then we [Scotty Micheal and Begoon] started putting the rodeos on in Gordonville” and started a business partnership with Matt Lamb, said Begoon.
The three created he company, BLM Bull and Rodeo Company, who do 10 to 15 rodeo shows a year and do monthly shows in Gordonsville, said Beggon. They have a professional and amateur division. The amateur division is meant to bring in the next generation of miniature, youth, bull riders.
The rodeo has changed since the 1990s and early 2000s, according to Begoon.
There are three distinct changes involving safety, money and the bull rider.
In Begoon’s experience concussions seem to be the most common injury of bull riders. Bull riding has changed, in that it is safer now that riders wear a helmet and vest while riding.
The bull riders before the 1990s were working hard bull riding trying to make bull riding their only means of money. Most bull riders, at that time, did a lot of bull riding. “It is not like the guy in the NFL, he is going to make millions just to sit on the bench,” said Begoon. However, now bull riders can make more money than they used to.
The profession has also changed its approach from cowboys to athlete bull riders.
J.B. Mauney is a professional bull rider who had the bulk of his career in the Professional Bull Riders, PBR and won championships.
“Mauney was not [a rodeo athlete] he was old school,” Said Begoon. “Rodeos over let's go to the bar, [get a] cigarette kind of fellow.”
“Somewhere along the way they quit breeding cowboys.”
A bull riders approach is from a different angle now, as “rodeo athletes” on a “very strict workout regimen,” said Begoon. “When I rode it was more of a John Wayne mentality.”
A possible misunderstanding that people have about bull riding is that the bulls are tortured to make them buck. “That's probably the biggest misconception that we get,” said Begoon.
“There is a science to breeding a bucking bull” said Begoon. “You cannot really make a bull buck, it is up to them." A lot of bulls are bred and expensive.
One of the hardest things about it is finding bulls that will actually buck. “If you took 100 bulls you would be lucky to find 10 of them that would [buck],” said Begoon.
Once a bull rider is on the back of a “1,800 pound [bucking] bull, [it] knows its job is to buck you off,” said Begoon.
Most of the bulls are not mean. It is as if the bulls feel the adrenaline of the arena and when a rider gets bucked off, they know to chase the bull rider. “It’s almost like they know that is what sells the ticket,” said Begoon.
Rodeo Spectators
Breckon and Jakob Long brought their daughter, Wrenley Long, 4, to the fair. Wrenley was taking a break and eating a hotdog, sporting her pink cowboy boots and waiting for the rodeo to start.
Wrenley paused only to mention that she likes horses.
Breckon explained, “I loved the [Rockingham County] fair growing up as a kid, I was involved in 4H … and I hope to instill that in my daughter.”
Hailey See, 10, her older sister and brother, Canaan See, 7, were all together at the rodeo.
“[The rodeo] is really fun to watch, you get to know everyone and see the kids,” said Hailey.
Canaan was asked about the rodeo but smiled and looked at the ground, his eyes covered with his baseball hat. His older sister explained that he wants to be a bull rider when he gets older. She went on to say that they have some really big dogs at home that he enjoys riding and pretending that he is a bull rider.
Tori Underwood, 14, Madison Underwood, 12 and Hunter Underwood, 10, were at the rodeo with their grandmother, who goes by G-Mom.
The siblings are from Virginia Beach and G-Mom resides in Tennessee. They came to the rodeo to spend some time together. G-Mom explained that the children never heard about barrel racing and roping cows, so they were excited to check it out.
Tori and Hunter were most excited to see the bull rider flip off the bull and Madison wanted to “see the bulls go crazy.”
A few of the 1,800-pound bucking bulls apparently heard their wishes, as they were witnessed trying to buck the bull riders off their back.
